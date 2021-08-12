checkAd

Quotient’s CEO, Steven Boal, to Speak on Quotient and Digital Advertising on an Educational Series Investor Call Hosted by UBS

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced today that its CEO and Founder, Steven Boal, will speak on Quotient and Digital Advertising on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET in an educational series investor call hosted by UBS Research Analysts, Michael Lasser and Mark Carden.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at http://investors.quotient.com under the Events and Presentations menu.

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Our omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Wertpapier


