Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board, Names First Two Members

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANEB) (“Anebulo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to advise on the Company’s clinical development programs and its product pipeline. The founding co-chairs are Andrew Monte, M.D., Ph.D. and Arjun Chanmugam, M.D., both recognized leaders in emergency medicine.

“I am pleased to announce the formation of Anebulo’s Scientific Advisory Board with co-chairs Drs. Monte and Chanmugam, both of whom bring significant expertise in emergency medicine and medical toxicology,” stated Daniel Schneeberger, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Anebulo. “We look forward to their contributions to Anebulo and to adding additional SAB members as we progress ANEB-001, our lead candidate for the treatment of acute cannabis intoxication, into a single-site Phase 2 proof-of-concept study. This study is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021 with results in the first half of next year.”

“With the increased liberalization of cannabis policy for medical and recreational use in Colorado, emergency department visits attributable to the drug have increased more than four-fold. Other states and countries are experiencing a similar rise in acute care visits as cannabis availability increases in their communities. This has created a pressing need for a treatment for the adverse effects of acute cannabis intoxication,” noted Dr. Monte.

“I am delighted to serve in a role where we might make a meaningful and positive impact on safety and quality of life for those patients who are at risk for intoxication of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, an active ingredient in marijuana. In addition, the SAB will explore other indications to expand the market opportunity for Anebulo’s promising cannabinoid antagonist,” stated Dr. Chanmugam.

Andrew Monte, M.D., Ph.D., is trained as a medical toxicologist and has a Ph.D. in clinical sciences with a focus on genetics. Dr. Monte conducts research on novel psychoactive substances and precision medicine. He is an Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine & Medical Toxicology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and an attending physician consultant at the Children’s Hospital Colorado, Denver Health & Hospital Authority and the Rocky Mountain Poison & Drug Center. Dr. Monte is particularly interested in drug-drug and drug-gene interactions with a goal of improving emergency therapies through genomic and metabolomic methodologies. His work in substance abuse examines the public health effects of cannabis liberalization, drug detection and genomic variability in patient illicit drug responses. His work is funded by institutional grants, the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the National Institute of General Medical Sciences and the Department of Defense.

