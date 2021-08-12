checkAd

Tenax Announces New Publication Highlighting Novel Levosimendan Mechanism of Action in Pulmonary Hypertension Patients with Heart Failure and Preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing therapeutics that address cardiopulmonary diseases with a high unmet medical need, today announced a new publication that identifies a novel mechanism of action behind the improved cardiovascular hemodynamics and exercise tolerance that was reported in the recent Phase 2 HELP Study (Burkhoff et al., JACC Heart Failure 2021; 9:360-70). The HELP Study evaluated levosimendan in patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF). The new publication, “Changes in Stressed Blood Volume with Levosimendan in Pulmonary Hypertension from Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction: Insights Regarding Mechanism of Action” appears in the Journal of Cardiac Failure. The article is available online as an “Article In Press”. https://www.onlinejcf.com/article/S1071-9164(21)00215-3/fulltext

The authors conducted an in-depth analysis of data from the HELP Study to elucidate the underlying mechanism behind the improved hemodynamic and exercise capacity effects seen in levosimendan-treated patients. Their analysis found that the reductions in pulmonary wedge pressure (PCWP) and central venous pressure (CVP) were independent of any inotropic effect of the drug. Instead, the authors conclude that the reduction in PCWP and CVP shown in the HELP Study was attributable to levosimendan’s ability to lower stressed blood volume (SBV) through its effect on K+ATP channel activation. The splanchnic circulation is composed of the blood that supplies all of the abdominal viscera, and serves as a reservoir to increase or decrease venous return (referred to as stressed blood volume) to the heart as dictated by physiologic conditions. It has been validated that dilating the splanchnic circulation will lower SBV and hence CVP and PCWP in PH-HFpEF (Fudim et al., JACC Heart Failure 2021; 9:293-300). As a result, patients have less shortness of breath and improved exercise tolerance.

“Recently, it has been shown that the splanchnic, or abdominal, circulation is responsible for maintaining normal venous pressure in the systemic and pulmonary vasculature via stressed blood volume levels,” said Stuart Rich, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Tenax Therapeutics stated. “This is an old concept with new relevance, as elevated venous pressures underlie the systemic and pulmonary vascular congestion in PH-HFpEF. Levosimendan is now the first drug ever to demonstrate dilatation of the splanchnic blood vessels which effectively lowers the CVP and PCWP, at rest and during exercise. As a result, it now is the only medication shown to improve exercise capacity in PH-HFpEF as well.”

Seite 1 von 3


Tenax Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tenax Announces New Publication Highlighting Novel Levosimendan Mechanism of Action in Pulmonary Hypertension Patients with Heart Failure and Preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF) Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing therapeutics that address cardiopulmonary diseases with a high unmet medical need, today announced a new publication that identifies a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Sonos Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Tenax Therapeutics Announced KOL Webinar on Levosimendan for Pulmonary Hypertension with Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten