Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, France’s Chief Diplomat to the Paris Agreement and the Former Head of California Air Resource Board on The Key Agenda for COP26

Heading into the November meeting in Glasgow, countries that comprise nearly 75% of global emissions and 80% of global GDP have committed to net zero. Yet this week’s report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) sounds a dire warning: emissions are still rising, and the Paris accord climate targets are not on track to be met. The world is at inflection point on how it aligns climate action with climate aspirations.

Bridging economic gaps widened by the COVID-19 pandemic; U.S.-China cooperation amid heightened tensions and leaders able and willing to listen to what is rising up from the grassroots are among the conditions for success at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, a distinguished panel of experts says in the latest episode of CERAWeek Conversations .

In an exclusive conversation with Amb. Carlos Pascual, senior vice president, global energy, IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) a former U.S. Secretary of Energy, the lead French diplomat to the 2015 Paris Agreement and the former head of the California Air Resources Board outline what COP26 must deliver.

“Many countries are looking at COP26 as the foundational point that will help translate those aspirations into action,” Pascual said. “CERAWeek Conversations provides inside knowledge on energy, climate, technology and policy. We are going to combine all of these looking at the prospects for success at COP26.”

Selected excerpts:

Interview Recorded Thursday, August 5, 2021

On the scale of net zero ambitions and criteria for success at COP26 :

Ernest Moniz: “I take the starting gun to be in many ways 1992 in Rio [de Janeiro]. With the net zero 2050 focus we are actually at the midway point—29 years behind us and 29 years ahead to mid-century. Frankly, the elephant in the room is that we have not made nearly enough progress in the first 29 years to put us in good shape for reaching something like net zero. While a process was put in place for ambition, it really is kicked to Glasgow to put that ambition forward in the context of net zero going forward. The NDCs are critical. In the U.S. we have our own more ambitious NDC. It is extremely difficult to reach those 2030 goals. We can’t do it unless we come out really hard. It’s going to be tough. But I do think that there are elements of bipartisanship—the infrastructure bill, the innovation agenda—but still a tough road [ahead] in terms of some of the critical policy issues like carbon pricing.”