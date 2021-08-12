checkAd

Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, France’s Chief Diplomat to the Paris Agreement and the Former Head of California Air Resource Board on The Key Agenda for COP26

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Bridging economic gaps widened by the COVID-19 pandemic; U.S.-China cooperation amid heightened tensions and leaders able and willing to listen to what is rising up from the grassroots are among the conditions for success at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, a distinguished panel of experts says in the latest episode of CERAWeek Conversations.

Heading into the November meeting in Glasgow, countries that comprise nearly 75% of global emissions and 80% of global GDP have committed to net zero. Yet this week’s report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) sounds a dire warning: emissions are still rising, and the Paris accord climate targets are not on track to be met. The world is at inflection point on how it aligns climate action with climate aspirations.

In an exclusive conversation with Amb. Carlos Pascual, senior vice president, global energy, IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) a former U.S. Secretary of Energy, the lead French diplomat to the 2015 Paris Agreement and the former head of the California Air Resources Board outline what COP26 must deliver.

“Many countries are looking at COP26 as the foundational point that will help translate those aspirations into action,” Pascual said. “CERAWeek Conversations provides inside knowledge on energy, climate, technology and policy. We are going to combine all of these looking at the prospects for success at COP26.”

Featured panelists:

  • Mary D. Nichols, distinguished visiting fellow, Columbia University Center on Global Energy Policy

  • Ernest Moniz, president and CEO, Energy Futures Initiative

  • Laurence Tubiana, CEO, European Climate Foundation

The complete video is available at: https://ondemand.ceraweek.com/cwc

Podcast version available: CERAWeek Conversations is also available via audio podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Spotify and Stitcher.

Selected excerpts:
 Interview Recorded Thursday, August 5, 2021

(Edited slightly for brevity only)

  • On the scale of net zero ambitions and criteria for success at COP26:

Ernest Moniz: “I take the starting gun to be in many ways 1992 in Rio [de Janeiro]. With the net zero 2050 focus we are actually at the midway point—29 years behind us and 29 years ahead to mid-century. Frankly, the elephant in the room is that we have not made nearly enough progress in the first 29 years to put us in good shape for reaching something like net zero. While a process was put in place for ambition, it really is kicked to Glasgow to put that ambition forward in the context of net zero going forward. The NDCs are critical. In the U.S. we have our own more ambitious NDC. It is extremely difficult to reach those 2030 goals. We can’t do it unless we come out really hard. It’s going to be tough. But I do think that there are elements of bipartisanship—the infrastructure bill, the innovation agenda—but still a tough road [ahead] in terms of some of the critical policy issues like carbon pricing.”

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, France’s Chief Diplomat to the Paris Agreement and the Former Head of California Air Resource Board on The Key Agenda for COP26 Bridging economic gaps widened by the COVID-19 pandemic; U.S.-China cooperation amid heightened tensions and leaders able and willing to listen to what is rising up from the grassroots are among the conditions for success at the upcoming United …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Sonos Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste