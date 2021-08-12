As Gun Violence Rises, Evolv Technology Improves Prevention by 50%

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the global leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced further advancements to its award-winning Evolv Express security system. With 2021 on pace to be the most violent year in the country in two decades1, visitors require better security. At the same time, security professionals and the venues they keep safe are under more and more pressure to find solutions that adequately address the problem. The industry leading Evolv Express weapons detection screening system does not compromise the security of those visitors to improve their overall experience. Evolv Express 3.0 gives venues both better weapons detection for their security teams and a better experience for their guests.

Venues have a duty to ensure their visitors are safe, both while waiting to enter, and while inside the venue. We believe security is integral to visitors’ peace of mind, but twentieth-century metal detector technology complicates that experience for both visitors and security staff. Clogged security checkpoints create a threat to crowds outside of venues, while invasive wand and bag searches are no longer tolerated in the pandemic era. Managing the sheer volume of alerts from metal detectors often forces security and venue operations personnel to make the tough – and unsafe – choice between thoroughness and speed. Evolv Express aims to eliminate that trade-off by continuously improving the detection of threats, pinpointing where they are, and allowing security guards to focus on only the real threats.

Evolv Express leverages Evolv Cortex AI, its artificial intelligence (AI) weapons detection algorithms to instantly detect and identify a person carrying a weapon without slowing the flow of visitors carrying their personal items, improving security at the speed and scale required to stay ahead of today’s threats. This innovative technology reduces unsafe crowding, lowers the risk for human error, and removes the tradeoff between keeping a venue safe and providing a good experience for visitors.

“As organizations around the world begin welcoming back visitors and employees, the era of metal detectors as a screening solution is no longer remotely adequate. Cultural and entertainment venues as well as workplace enterprises require a touchless security experience, without long wait lines or crowded conditions that create a health and safety risk,” said Peter George, CEO, Evolv. “Evolv delivers security built for the 21st century and we believe that the new enhancements to our system give visitors, security personnel and business leaders peace-of-mind as they continue to address an alarming rise in violence as well as deal with the continuing health risks of COVID.”