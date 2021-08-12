checkAd

American Robotics Expands Senior Leadership Team, Names Michael Clatworthy as Vice President of Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

American Robotics, Inc. (“American Robotics” or “AR”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), announced today it has appointed Michael Clatworthy as its Vice President of Operations. Clatworthy was most recently Head of Operations at Avitas, a division of Baker Hughes. He brings a long history of leadership experience within the drone industry having been one of the founding members of Avitas when it was created through General Electric (GE) Ventures. In his new role at American Robotics, Clatworthy will oversee corporate operations, customer operations, and flight operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005181/en/

American Robotics has appointed Michael Clatworthy as its Vice President of Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)

American Robotics has appointed Michael Clatworthy as its Vice President of Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)

“American Robotics is growing rapidly and I am thrilled to join the team at such an exciting and pivotal point in the company’s history,” said Clatworthy. “American Robotics’ recent acquisition by Ondas Holdings will support our growth plans and provide the capital needed to continue executing on the development and delivery of the Scout System. I look forward to coming on board to further develop the operating processes and field service capabilities that will help scale the Scout System deployments and ensure exceptional customer service.”

Clatworthy has a strong track record of building and leading successful operational teams in aerospace organizations. Most recently at Avitas, he was pivotal in the growth of UAS inspection operations from 100 customer sites per quarter to 1500 sites per quarter. During his tenure at GE, Clatworthy led cross functional teams that were responsible for the hardware procurement of the recently awarded Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP) for the US Army’s Blackhawk and Apache aircraft and a UAS prototype for DARPA. Prior to joining GE, Clatworthy served in the United States Army as a Kiowa Warrior helicopter pilot and a people leader for eight years.

“We are excited to have Michael join the American Robotics team,” said Reese Mozer, CEO and co-founder of American Robotics. “Michael will play a key management role in helping drive penetration of our Scout System in the marketplace and in establishing a scalable customer solution and field service growth platform. We look forward to having him help lead the next phase of American Robotics’ growth.”

To learn more about American Robotics and its Scout System drone, click here. For media assets, click here.

About American Robotics, Inc.

American Robotics, Inc, (“American Robotics” or “AR”), is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS). American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR’s Scout System is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a “drone-in-a-box” turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in rail, agriculture, utilities and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ondas Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Robotics Expands Senior Leadership Team, Names Michael Clatworthy as Vice President of Operations American Robotics, Inc. (“American Robotics” or “AR”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), announced today it has appointed Michael Clatworthy as its Vice President of Operations. Clatworthy was most recently Head of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Sonos Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Ondas Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16th, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Ondas Completes Strategic Acquisition of American Robotics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Ondas Holdings to Participate in the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Monday, August 9th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten