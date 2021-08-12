American Robotics Expands Senior Leadership Team, Names Michael Clatworthy as Vice President of Operations

American Robotics, Inc. (“American Robotics” or “AR”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), announced today it has appointed Michael Clatworthy as its Vice President of Operations. Clatworthy was most recently Head of Operations at Avitas, a division of Baker Hughes. He brings a long history of leadership experience within the drone industry having been one of the founding members of Avitas when it was created through General Electric (GE) Ventures. In his new role at American Robotics, Clatworthy will oversee corporate operations, customer operations, and flight operations.

American Robotics has appointed Michael Clatworthy as its Vice President of Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)

“American Robotics is growing rapidly and I am thrilled to join the team at such an exciting and pivotal point in the company’s history,” said Clatworthy. “American Robotics’ recent acquisition by Ondas Holdings will support our growth plans and provide the capital needed to continue executing on the development and delivery of the Scout System. I look forward to coming on board to further develop the operating processes and field service capabilities that will help scale the Scout System deployments and ensure exceptional customer service.”

Clatworthy has a strong track record of building and leading successful operational teams in aerospace organizations. Most recently at Avitas, he was pivotal in the growth of UAS inspection operations from 100 customer sites per quarter to 1500 sites per quarter. During his tenure at GE, Clatworthy led cross functional teams that were responsible for the hardware procurement of the recently awarded Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP) for the US Army’s Blackhawk and Apache aircraft and a UAS prototype for DARPA. Prior to joining GE, Clatworthy served in the United States Army as a Kiowa Warrior helicopter pilot and a people leader for eight years.

“We are excited to have Michael join the American Robotics team,” said Reese Mozer, CEO and co-founder of American Robotics. “Michael will play a key management role in helping drive penetration of our Scout System in the marketplace and in establishing a scalable customer solution and field service growth platform. We look forward to having him help lead the next phase of American Robotics’ growth.”

About American Robotics, Inc.

American Robotics, Inc, ("American Robotics" or "AR"), is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS). American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

