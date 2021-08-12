Arik Hill Joins Ontrak as Chief Information Officer

Ontrak, Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Arik Hill as Ontrak’s first Chief Information Officer, effective August 30, 2021. Mr. Hill will report to Jonathan Mayhew, CEO, who joined Ontrak from CVS Health earlier this year.

“As Chief Information Officer at The New York Foundling, a fast growing organization that collaborates with over 250,000 behavioral healthcare partners across the country, Arik led the development of digital platforms and applications that leveraged AI and cutting edge technologies for value-based care, population health and the exchange of actionable insights with critical stakeholders,” said Jonathan Mayhew, Ontrak CEO. “I’m very pleased that Arik will be joining the Ontrak leadership team at a time when we are making significant investments in the technology infrastructure required to support our enhanced care pathways, new product roadmap, market-leading engagement capabilities, and integration of interventions with key partners. In his new role, Arik will be responsible for technology architecture, engineering, data management, data science and analytics.”