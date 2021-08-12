checkAd

LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE Geotechnical Drill Programme advancing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that a geotechnical diamond core drilling programme is presently underway at Lake Giles to support the current Feasibility Study for Macarthur’s high grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project, located approximately 115km west of Menzies in Western Australia.

The drilling programme (announced on 6 July 2021 – see announcement here) includes a series of drill holes of between 175 to 220m in depth for a total of 1,560 metres for the purposes of supporting the mine planning work which is necessary for the delivery of the Feasibility Study. The drilling will focus on areas necessary to define the foot wall and the hanging wall parameters of the Moonshine and Moonshine North magnetite pit shells being designed by Orelogy Mine Consulting and Pells Sullivan Meynink.

The Company has engaged iDrilling and Drillwest to undertake the drilling works at locations across Moonshine and Moonshine North. Drill rigs have been mobilised to site and have commenced drilling. The drill programme is expected to take approximately 8 weeks to complete.

Highlights
  • Geotechnical drilling campaign commences on site at Moonshine and Moonshine North.

  • Diamond drill rigs mobilised to site in July, and drilling works presently underway.

  • Programme of work will support necessary mine planning work for the delivery of the Feasibility Study for Macarthur’s high grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project.

  • Drill programme anticipated to complete by the end of September.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72e6cfd7-d264-49e8 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ea0ba99-b9e2-4bc1 ...

Andrew Bruton, CEO of Macarthur Minerals commented:

“The geotechnical drilling work is an important component of the current Feasibility Study for Macarthur’s high grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project. The Feasibility Study remains on track and this programme of works is another example of the consistent work that is being undertaken by the Company to deliver improved value outcomes for shareholders.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LAKE GILES FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE Geotechnical Drill Programme advancing VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that a geotechnical diamond core drilling programme is presently …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Immersive Technologies, Receives Conditional Approval to List Under The Symbol CSE: VRAR
ProPhase Labs Acquires Whole Genome Sequencing Company, Nebula Genomics
Dorman Announces 571 New Products, Including 60 Aftermarket Exclusives
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board