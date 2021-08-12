checkAd

Earth Alive Reports Highest Second Quarter Revenues in Company’s History

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC) (“Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, this morning reported results for the three-month and six month periods ended June 30, 2021. All financial information herein is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Business Highlights

  • Newly elected/appointed Board members, Mr. Nikolaos Sofronis and Mrs. Paula Caldwell St-Onge bring extensive business experience and vast international network of contacts to help support the Company’s global growth efforts.
  • Further follow-on US$500,000 purchase order for the ea1TM dust suppressant (“ea1”) announced on June 30, 2021, the fifth consecutive order since November 2018 by this customer for its mine located in Mexico.

Financial highlights

  • Quarterly revenues continued on a positive trend, increasing to $1,020,657 in the second quarter up from $666,336 in second quarter 2021.
  • Six-month revenues of $1,963,796 for the period ended June 30, 2021 were 2.3% higher than in the same period of 2020 (7.5% excluding a discontinued non-proprietary product line in our Agriculture segment).
  • Gross margin for the first six months of 2021 was 27.8%, compared to 29.9% in the same period last year due to additional costs incurred in preparation for future revenue growth.
  • Total operating expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 were $1,144,616, lower than $1,197,974 in 2020 due to lower travel and travel-related expenses and the internalisation of functions that were previously outsourced, partly offset by higher salaries.

“A positive quarter over quarter trend in our revenues began in fourth quarter 2020 after the significant disruptions to our customers’ operations during the onset of the COVID pandemic subsided, and I am pleased to report that quoting activity with our current and prospective ea1 customers remains strong”, said Michael Warren, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect our upcoming third quarter revenues to be well above last year’s levels and we are hard at work setting up our supply chain and logistics capacity for what we expect will be strong revenue growth over the coming years.”

