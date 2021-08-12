R1 Announces Appointment of Agnes Bundy Scanlan to Board of Directors

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced the appointment of Agnes Bundy Scanlan, president of The Cambridge Group LLC, to the company’s board of directors, effective August 11, 2021.



Ms. Bundy Scanlan has more than 30 years of experience across regulatory risk management, compliance, and consumer financial protection. She has served as president of The Cambridge Group LLC, a regulatory risk management advisory firm, since May 2020. Prior to this role, Ms. Bundy Scanlan served as senior advisor at Treliant LLC from 2017 to 2020 and from 2012 to 2015, prior to which she was the northeast regional director at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2015 to 2017. From 2009 until 2011, Ms. Bundy Scanlan served as the chief regulatory officer, chief compliance officer and global chief privacy officer at TD Bank. In addition, Ms. Bundy Scanlan practiced law at Goodwin Procter LLP from 2005 to 2009 and held various C-Suite roles at Bank of America and FleetBoston Financial from 1994 to 2004. From 1989 until 1993, Ms. Bundy Scanlan was counsel at the United States Senate Budget Committee. Ms. Bundy Scanlan also serves on the boards of AppFolio, Inc., New Tower Trust, and Truist Financial Corporation.