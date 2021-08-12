checkAd

R1 Announces Appointment of Agnes Bundy Scanlan to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced the appointment of Agnes Bundy Scanlan, president of The Cambridge Group LLC, to the company’s board of directors, effective August 11, 2021.

Ms. Bundy Scanlan has more than 30 years of experience across regulatory risk management, compliance, and consumer financial protection. She has served as president of The Cambridge Group LLC, a regulatory risk management advisory firm, since May 2020. Prior to this role, Ms. Bundy Scanlan served as senior advisor at Treliant LLC from 2017 to 2020 and from 2012 to 2015, prior to which she was the northeast regional director at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2015 to 2017. From 2009 until 2011, Ms. Bundy Scanlan served as the chief regulatory officer, chief compliance officer and global chief privacy officer at TD Bank. In addition, Ms. Bundy Scanlan practiced law at Goodwin Procter LLP from 2005 to 2009 and held various C-Suite roles at Bank of America and FleetBoston Financial from 1994 to 2004. From 1989 until 1993, Ms. Bundy Scanlan was counsel at the United States Senate Budget Committee. Ms. Bundy Scanlan also serves on the boards of AppFolio, Inc., New Tower Trust, and Truist Financial Corporation.

“We are very pleased to welcome Agnes to our board,” said Alex Mandl, lead director of R1’s board. “Agnes brings a strong background in regulatory risk and compliance management and legal experience to the board through her years of proven leadership across several organizations. I look forward to working with her and driving continued success for R1.”

“As we continue to build R1’s scale and breadth of solutions, we are confident that Agnes’s experience, expertise and guidance will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy and strive to deliver high-quality outcomes for our customers,” said Joe Flanagan, president and chief executive officer of R1.

“I am excited to join R1’s board of directors,” said Ms. Bundy Scanlan. “R1 serves a critical function in a highly regulated industry, and I look forward to contributing my perspectives to drive the company’s important mission and success.”

About R1 RCM
R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

R1 RCM Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Atif Rahim
312.324.5476
investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:
Natalie Joslin                                
678.585.1206                
media@r1rcm.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

R1 Announces Appointment of Agnes Bundy Scanlan to Board of Directors MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced the appointment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Immersive Technologies, Receives Conditional Approval to List Under The Symbol CSE: VRAR
ProPhase Labs Acquires Whole Genome Sequencing Company, Nebula Genomics
Dorman Announces 571 New Products, Including 60 Aftermarket Exclusives
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board