Monopar Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business Updates

Camsirubicin Phase 1b Clinical Trial Anticipated to Start in the U.S. in Q4 2021

Validive Phase 2b/3 VOICE Trial on Track for Reaching Interim Analysis in H1 2022

WILMETTE, Ill., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Monopar or the Company) (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced second quarter 2021 financial results and recent business updates.