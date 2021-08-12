checkAd

Junshi Biosciences and Coherus Announce U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation Granted for Toripalimab for 1st Line Treatment of Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

1st line nasopharyngeal indication and 2nd/3rd line indications to be concurrently submitted 3Q 2021 in the toripalimab BLA

SHANGHAI, China and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd (“Junshi Biosciences”, HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180) and Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has recently granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (“BTD”) for toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine and cisplatin) for the 1st line treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (“NPC”). The FDA had earlier granted BTD for toripalimab monotherapy for patients with recurrent or metastatic NPC with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy.

BTD is intended to expedite the development and regulatory review of drugs where preliminary clinical evidence demonstrates substantial improvement over existing therapies for a severe or life-threating disease. Drugs with BTD will be granted closer FDA guidance – including that from senior FDA officials - and various forms of support to avail patients with new therapy as soon as possible.

Junshi Biosciences expects to complete the biologics license application (“BLA”) submission for toripalimab plus chemotherapy for 1st line NPC and for toripalimab monotherapy for 2nd or 3rd line NPC later this quarter.

“We are pleased to have received Breakthrough Therapy designation for our novel PD-1 blocking antibody, toripalimab, for nasopharyngeal carcinoma, which is an aggressive cancer with no immuno-oncology treatment options approved in the United States,” said Dr. Patricia Keegan, Chief Medical Officer of Junshi Biosciences. “We look forward to working closely with the FDA during the BLA review process and with our partner, Coherus, to bring toripalimab to NPC patients in the U.S., if approved.”

The Breakthrough Therapy designation is supported by data from the Phase 3 clinical trial “JUPITER-02” evaluating toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of NPC. In this study, toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression free survival (“PFS”) compared to chemotherapy alone (assessed by a blinded independent review committee (“BIRC”) per RECIST v1.1). JUPITER-02 also met secondary endpoints of PFS assessed by the investigator and objective response rate assessed by BIRC. There was also a longer duration of response, a higher disease control rate, and higher one- and two-year survival rates for the toripalimab arm. The safety profile of toripalimab is consistent with that observed in previously reported toripalimab clinical trials and the safety profile of this class of drugs. The result of JUPITER-02 was recently presented at the ASCO plenary session (#LBA2) and full results can be found in the August 2021 on-line edition of Nature Medicine.

