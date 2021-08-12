checkAd

Century Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Continued Company investment across our iPSC platforms, programs, and manufacturing
Lead program, CNTY-101, remains on track for IND filing in mid-2022
Recent IPO with net proceeds of approximately $221M
June 30, 2021 cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $440M

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics, (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology, today reported financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“With the proceeds raised from our IPO in June, we are well positioned to advance our lead candidate CNTY-101 toward clinical development, targeting IND filing in mid-2022,” said Lalo Flores, Chief Executive Officer, Century Therapeutics. “We continue our investment in our iPSC platforms and are pleased with the progress achieved in developing iPSC-derived cell product candidates for the treatment of cancers with high unmet clinical need. We look forward to providing scientific updates on our programs and platform in the second half of 2021.”

Recent Highlights

  • Raised $221 million in public offering of common stock: In June 2021, the company announced a public offering of 10,550,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $20 per share. The underwriters also exercised their option to purchase an additional 1,582,500 shares of common stock for total offering net proceeds of $221 million.
  • Expanded our Board of Directors: The Company appointed pharmaceutical industry veterans Alessandro Riva, M.D. and Kimberly Blackwell, M.D., as new Independent Directors.
  • Continued manufacturing and technical operations investment: Our US manufacturing facility is expected to be operational by end of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $440.0 million as of June 30, 2021, as compared to $246.1 million as of March 31, 2021. This includes $221.2 million in net proceeds from the company’s public offering in June 2021.

  • Research and Development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $18.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $8.5 million for the same period in 2020.

    General and Administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2020.
  • Net loss: Net loss was $23.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $15.3 million for the same period in 2020.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is harnessing the power of adult stem cells to develop curative cell therapy products for cancer that we believe will allow us to overcome the limitations of first-generation cell therapies. Our genetically engineered, iPSC-derived iNK and iT cell product candidates are designed to specifically target hematologic and solid tumor cancers. We are leveraging our expertise in cellular reprogramming, genetic engineering, and manufacturing to develop therapies with the potential to overcome many of the challenges inherent to cell therapy and provide a significant advantage over existing cell therapy technologies.   We believe our commitment to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide an unparalleled opportunity to advance the course of cancer care. For more information on Century Therapeutics please visit https://www.centurytx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our cash and financial resources, our clinical development plans, and the development of our U.S. manufacturing facility are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, including, among others: our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies, and clinical trials; our reliance on the maintenance of certain key collaborative relationships for the manufacturing and development of our product candidates; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including final regulatory approval of our product candidates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations; the performance of third parties in connection with the development of our product candidates, including third parties conducting our future clinical trials as well as third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to successfully commercialize our product candidates and develop sales and marketing capabilities, if our product candidates are approved; and our ability to maintain and successfully enforce adequate intellectual property protection. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Investor.relations@centurytx.com
267.857.1080

Media Contact:
media@centurytx.com

CENTURY THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share amounts)

             
    June 30, 2021     December 31,  
       (unaudited)     2020
  
Assets              
               
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 272,277     $ 27,211  
Short-term investments     125,290       48,542  
Escrow deposits, current     419       783  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     4,625       2,261  
Total current assets     402,611       78,797  
             
Property and equipment, net     34,462       15,385  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     12,251       9,392  
Restricted cash     2,235       517  
Escrow deposits, non-current     555       723  
Long-term investments     42,474       1,053  
Security deposits     1,042       909  
Total assets   $ 495,630     $ 106,776  
             
Liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit)            
             
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable   $ 13,427     $ 8,082  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     6,832       4,030  
Deposit liability     966        
Total current liabilities     21,225       12,112  
             
Operating lease liability, long term     14,752       11,679  
Deposit liability, non-current     2,268        
Long-term debt, net     9,788       9,636  
Total liabilities     48,033       33,427  
             
Commitments and contingencies            
Non-cumulative convertible preferred stock, Series A, $ 0.0001 par value, 0 and 35,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively           34,922  
Non-cumulative convertible preferred stock, Series B, $ 0.0001 par value, 0 and 26,143,790 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively           144,839  
Stockholders' equity (deficit):            
Preferred stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 and 0 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and 0 shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 and 125,236,190 shares authorized; 54,404,091 and 7,481,861 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     5       1  
Additional paid-in capital     781,558       217,832  
Subscription receivable           (31,900 )
Accumulated deficit     (333,963 )     (292,342 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (3 )     (3 )
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)     447,597       (106,412 )
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)   $ 495,630     $ 106,776  
 
 

CENTURY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

                         
    Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020     June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020  
Operating expenses                            
Research and development   $ 18,933     $ 8,484     $ 34,307     $ 16,427  
General and administrative     4,088       2,310       6,776       4,360  
Write off of in-process research and development asset     -       4,722       -       4,722  
Total operating expenses     23,021       15,516       41,083       25,509  
                         
Loss from operations     (23,021 )     (15,516 )     (41,083 )     (25,509 )
                         
Interest expense     (318 )           (632 )      
Other income, net     66       215       94       535  
Net loss   $ (23,273 )   $ (15,301 )   $ (41,621 )   $ (24,974 )
                         
Net loss per common share Basic and Diluted     (1.93 )     (2.05 )     (4.26 )     (3.34 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and Diluted     12,044,610       7,481,861       9,775,840       7,481,861  
Other comprehensive loss                        
Net loss   $ (23,273 )   $ (15,301 )   $ (41,621 )   $ (24,974 )
Unrealized gain on short-term investments     32       97       5       124  
Foreign currency translation adjustment     (9 )           (5 )      
Comprehensive loss   $ (23,250 )   $ (15,204 )   $ (41,621 )   $ (24,850 )




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Century Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates Continued Company investment across our iPSC platforms, programs, and manufacturingLead program, CNTY-101, remains on track for IND filing in mid-2022Recent IPO with net proceeds of approximately $221MJune 30, 2021 cash, cash equivalents, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Immersive Technologies, Receives Conditional Approval to List Under The Symbol CSE: VRAR
ProPhase Labs Acquires Whole Genome Sequencing Company, Nebula Genomics
Dorman Announces 571 New Products, Including 60 Aftermarket Exclusives
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board