Super League Establishes Young Gamer and Core Gamer Audience Networks; Bolstered by Acquisition of Bannerfy, a Creator Monetization Platform

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in video gaming and esports experiences and entertainment for players of all ages, announced today the formation of its Young Gamer Network and Core Gamer Network to continue driving elevated levels of audience engagement and awareness for the company’s roster of high-profile advertisers, sponsors, and partners. In addition, the company announced the acquisition of Bannerfy , an intelligent technology platform that enables digital video and live streaming creators to collaborate with tier one sponsors on their social media channels including YouTube through scalable and custom premium placements.



Recent brand partners focused on reaching young gamers through Super League programs include Moose Toys, ASTRO Gaming, Logitech G, and DTS Sound Space, all of whom participated in the Company’s Summer Moonjam digital music event and live stream, hosted within Minehut , the hub of Super League’s Minecraft community. The company also created a custom in-game Roblox campaign for Nickelodeon to promote the launch of the Patrick Star Show. Recent sponsors choosing to grow awareness and engagement with 18-34 year-old gamers through Super League have included Hyundai, Sega, and Square Enix.

“The increased level of excitement about Super League from ongoing and new partners since closing the acquisition of Mobcrush has been remarkable,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “After integrating Mobcrush into the company, we saw a natural opportunity to establish clear audience segments around distinct demographics of gamers we now reach across every critical touch point - in-game, in-stream, in-content, and through compelling digital, and hopefully soon again, in-person experiences.”

Super League’s Young Gamers Network enables unique reach to gamers under 18 and includes:

Minehut, the largest Minecraft server community host in North America with more than 4 million registered users

Mineville, an official Minecraft Bedrock server reaching more than 20 million players annually

Pixel Paradise, the recently launched first-ever official Minecraft Bedrock server to prioritize role playing

Multiple original series on Snapchat, including Taking Shape featuring Minecraft gameplay, and Sticks N Stones featuring Animal Crossing

Partnerships with a growing number of Roblox game developers and media platforms

An expanding presence on Tik Tok highlighted by the Super League Gaming and Minehut channels

The company’s Core Gamers Network presents opportunities to engage gamers 18-34 and includes: