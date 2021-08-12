checkAd

Maison Luxe Investment Holding Aether Diamonds Starts Shipping the World's Only Carbon-Negative Diamonds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

FORT LEE, NJ, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Maison Luxe, Inc. (“Maison Luxe” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to update shareholders on the Company’s investment holding, Impossible Diamond, Inc, d/b/a Aether Diamonds (“Aether”), the first and only carbon-negative diamond producer in the world.

Aether creates beautiful gemstone-quality precious diamonds entirely from capturing damaging excess CO2 from the Earth's atmosphere through its unique IP-protected production process. Aether recently put out an update to its shareholders noting a number of positive strides, including confirmation that it is now shipping the world’s first and only carbon-negative diamonds to customers amid strong and growing customer demand.

“While we can’t pass along any sensitive information about Aether’s progress, we can present major themes,” noted Anil Idnani, CEO and Founder of Maison Luxe. “The Aether team is making remarkable strides in both operations and production expertise, with its production expertise potentially on the verge of creating a surge in value based on some recent very promising scientific results. We established significant interest before Aether transitioned to commercial operations, and we look forward to all that the company appears set to accomplish.”

Aether has also begun to receive more media attention as it moves into the public spotlight, with feature coverage in JCK Magazine, Cheddar News, Southern Bride, Yale Climate Collections, Harvard Magazine, Accessories Council Magazine, and The Quality Edit. The Company believes this investment holding is likely to see much greater attention from major media as time progresses given the power of the story as a carbon-negative method for diamond production, particularly as millennials increasingly settle down and begin family life.

About Aether

Aether is a luxury jewelry company with a paradigm-shifting vision – to create jewelry that pushes the boundaries of design, technology, and craftsmanship in order to pave the way for a more beautiful, honest, and enduring world. As the future of fine jewelry, created for humans, and the planet, each breathtaking Aether piece is designed and crafted by hand. Aether is proud to be the first company in the world to successfully create carbon-negative diamonds, which serve as a symbol of its commitment to forge an entirely new future for fine jewelry.

Disclaimer

