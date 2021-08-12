IEC and Creation Technologies Sign Merger Agreement

IEC is a leading provider of high-complexity, low-to-medium volume electronic manufacturing services focused on high-reliability applications within the aerospace and defense, medical and industrial end markets. With its marquee, blue-chip customer base, the company has proven its ability to service the industry’s highest levels of quality and reliability. The merger will augment IEC’s existing production capabilities with access to Creation’s existing low-cost manufacturing facilities in Mexico.

NEWARK, N.Y. and BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) (“IEC”) and Creation Technologies Inc. (“Creation”) today jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement under which Creation will acquire all outstanding shares of IEC for $15.35 per share in cash, representing a fully diluted equity value of approximately $173.8 million and an aggregate enterprise value of $242.3 million, based upon net debt of $68.6 million. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.

Creation Technologies is a global EMS supplier with a focus on medium volume, high-reliability customers in aerospace and defense, medical and tech industrial markets. Creation and IEC combined will have more than 4,000 employees in facilities located in the USA, Canada, Mexico and China.

“IEC is excited about joining the Creation family. The transaction presents our stakeholders with immediate value while providing our customers a broader platform for continued growth,” said Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President and CEO of IEC.

“A combination of IEC and Creation creates a leading medium volume, high-reliability electronics manufacturer with a customer service driven culture,” said Stephen P. DeFalco, Chairman and CEO of Creation. “Furthermore, IEC and Creation’s complementary geographic footprints create a premier full-service North American supply chain for both companies’ customers.”

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Creation will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of IEC for $15.35 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 47% to IEC’s closing share price on August 11, 2021, the last full trading day before today’s announcement. The tender offer is subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of at least two-thirds of the total number of IEC’s outstanding shares and the expiration of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. Following the closing of the tender offer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Creation will merge with and into IEC, with each share of IEC common stock that has not been tendered being converted into the right to receive the same $15.35 per share in cash offered in the tender offer. The transaction will be financed through a committed debt financing package provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank and Citizens Bank. The transaction is expected to close by early October 2021.