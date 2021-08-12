DZS and Digicomm International Form Strategic Sourcing Partnership

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity and software defined networking solutions, today announced a strategic sourcing partnership with Digicomm International (Digicomm) , a leading stocking distributor of broadband products for the communications industry. As a result of this strategic partnership, MSOs, incumbent telecommunications service providers, fiber overbuilders, municipalities, electric cooperatives and enterprise end-customers and resellers will receive timely and reliable sourcing of leading fiber-based broadband access, customer premises and 5G mobile transport solutions from DZS through Digicomm.

“Our Broadband Connectivity, 5G and Software Defined Networking solutions are enabling service providers around the world to accelerate their fiber-based broadband and 5G deployments at a time of unprecedented demand,” said DZS President and CEO Charlie Vogt. “With the current supply chain dynamics fueled by a once in a generation demand curve from service provider and system integrators, our strategic partnership with Digicomm enhances our ability to meet and exceed the numerous opportunities in our pipeline. Digicomm, a trusted and reliable distributor that has serviced the MSO and telco industry for the past 28 years, will begin distributing DZS products immediately.”

Digicomm, best known as a premier distributor of products for the global CATV industry, is expanding its target market to include broadband access and mobile transport providers of all shapes and sizes, while at the same time bringing world-class fiber access and mobile xHaul solutions to the MSO market. The DZS and Digicomm partnership especially benefits U.S.-based DZS customers that are accelerating their spending because of government initiatives like the $65B Bipartisan Broadband Infrastructure Bill that was recently passed by the Senate, the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), the Consolidated Appropriations Act, the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. Many DZS customers across the service provider spectrum, such as the regional ILECs, cable operators, fiber overbuilders, municipalities and utility companies, have already secured grants and awards related to these programs, and are looking for partners that can help them secure project success that is based on meeting both time and experience delivery requirements.