Eco Innovation Group Signs Term Sheet to Open Canadian Construction Company

On August 5, 2021, the Company signed a non-binding term sheet with Spruce Construction, Inc., an Alberta corporation, and its shareholder, to acquire the assets of Spruce Construction, consisting of vehicles and equipment used in the construction industry. The Company and the shareholder of Spruce Construction have agreed to form a new Canada corporation to be named Spruce Engineering and Construction, Inc. to deploy those assets in Canada. Under the term sheet, ECOX will own 85% of Spruce Engineering and Construction, the Spruce Construction shareholder will own 10%, and Patrick Laurie, CEO of the Company’s Canadian green technology development subsidiary, will own 5%.

VAN NUYS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions, today announces the signing of a term sheet for the formation of a Canadian construction enterprise and the acquisition of the equipment of an existing Canadian construction company in an all-stock transaction.

“The acquisition of construction assets in Canada is a concrete step towards generating revenue from the installation of our sustainable energy technology in Canadian homes and businesses,” said Julia Otey-Raudes, President and CEO of Eco Innovation Group. “ECOX’s Canadian construction firm will partner with our previously-announced Canadian technology development arm, ECOIGCANADA, INC., to deliver our PoolCooledTM Climate Control technology to the Canadian market.”

The Company also announced that Patrick Laurie, interim CEO of ECOIGCANADA, INC., will serve on the board of directors of Spruce Engineering and Construction along with Julia Otey-Raudes and Spruce Construction’s shareholder, Timothy Boetzkes. Under the term sheet, ECOX will pay Mr. Boetzkes one million shares of the Company’s restricted common stock for substantially all of the assets of Spruce Construction, with an intended closing date of August 15, 2021. The new entity will assume approximately CAN$60,000.00 in debt from the predecessor.

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.