BiomX to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on August 16, 2021

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and a live audio webcast on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, to report second quarter 2021 financial results and provide business updates. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0724 (U.S.), 1-809-406-247 (Israel) or 1-201-389-0898 (International). The live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.biomx.com.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as target bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, cystic fibrosis, atopic dermatitis and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

BiomX, Inc.
Assaf Oron
Chief Business Officer
+972 (54) 222-8901
assafo@biomx.com  

Media:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
John Mullaly
617-429-3548

Source: BiomX Inc





