checkAd

Century Announces Filing of First Quarter Financial Results and Management Discussion and Analysis for Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION INTHE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Global Commodities Corporation (“Century” or the “Company”) (TSX: CNT) is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 and the related management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”). Copies of these documents are available under Century’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and will also be posted on Century’s website at www.centuryglobal.ca.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had strong working capital of $15.2 million, consisting of cash, bank deposits and marketable securities totaling $14.2 million, together with accounts receivables and other current assets of $4.4 million, less accounts payable and other current liabilities of $3.4 million.

ABOUT CENTURY

Century Global Commodities Corporation (TSX:CNT) is primarily a resource exploration and development company with a large portfolio of multi-billion tonne iron ore projects in Canada, mostly discovered by its own exploration team. It has other non-ferrous metals properties under exploration as well as a well-established food distribution business (Century Food) in Hong Kong.

The Joyce Lake DSO Iron Ore Project

Joyce Lake, our most advanced project, is a DSO (direct shipping ore) project in Newfoundland and Labrador, close to the town of Schefferville, Quebec which is serviced by a rail link directly to ocean shipping iron ore ports at Sept-Îles. A new 43km dedicated haul road will be constructed to connect the Project to the rail link. The Project has completed feasibility and permitting studies and can be brought to production within approximately 30 months. Additional details regarding the Project and its mineral reserves are included in the Company’s press release dated April 15, 2021.

Century Food

Century Food is a subsidiary operation of the Company which it started a few years ago and is a value-adding marketing and distribution business of quality food products sourced from such regions as Europe and Australia and sold in the Hong Kong market.

For further information please contact:

Sandy Chim, President & CEO
Century Global Commodities Corporation
416-977-3188
IR@centuryglobal.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS “FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION” WITHIN THE MEANING OF CANADIAN SECURITIES LEGISLATION. THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF CENTURY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION INCLUDES INFORMATION THAT RELATES TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, CENTURY’S OWNERSHIP AND PLANS FOR THE SPIN-0UT, INCLUDING LISTING ON THE ASX, FINANCING AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE JOYCE LAKE IRON ORE PROJECT, INCLUDING PROJECTIONS AS TO THE TIME FRAME FOR DEVELOPMENT, CAPITAL COSTS, OPERATING COSTS AND THE RELATED INTERNAL RATES OF RETURN, PAYBACK PERIODS AND PROJECT NET PRESENT VALUES. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION IS BASED ON, AMONG OTHER THINGS, OPINIONS, ASSUMPTIONS, ESTIMATES AND ANALYSES THAT, WHILE CONSIDERED REASONABLE BY CENTURY AT THE DATE THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION IS PROVIDED, ARE INHERENTLY SUBJECT TO SIGNIFICANT RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES, CONTINGENCIES AND OTHER FACTORS THAT MAY CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS AND EVENTS TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION. THE RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES, CONTINGENCIES AND OTHER FACTORS THAT MAY CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION MAY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, RISKS GENERALLY ASSOCIATED WITH CENTURY’S BUSINESS, AS DESCRIBED IN CENTURY’S ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE CENTURY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Century Announces Filing of First Quarter Financial Results and Management Discussion and Analysis for Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION INTHE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Century Global Commodities Corporation (“Century” or the “Company”) (TSX: CNT) is pleased to announce that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Immersive Technologies, Receives Conditional Approval to List Under The Symbol CSE: VRAR
ProPhase Labs Acquires Whole Genome Sequencing Company, Nebula Genomics
Dorman Announces 571 New Products, Including 60 Aftermarket Exclusives
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board