Portage Biotech Issues Letter to Shareholders

On behalf of the team at Portage Biotech, Inc., I am pleased to provide you with a corporate update, reflecting on the progress that we have made throughout the first half of 2021 and the foundation these accomplishments have built – both for the remainder of the year and for the future.

Over the past six months, Portage has progressed its research and development for novel immuno-oncology therapeutics while simultaneously launching an important business transformation to strongly position itself for accelerated development of its innovative cancer treatments. As such, we are pleased to note that the first three assets within our portfolio have entered the clinic, a milestone achievement driven by our vision of helping those with cancer achieve durable responses and a better quality of life.

A key initiative of this transformation has been enhanced and proactive communication with our stakeholders. We have increased the frequency of our communications, launched a redesigned investor section on our website with easy access to news, publication, filing, and stock materials, establishing a regular cadence with our financial reporting and providing our shareholders with updates as new assets have entered the clinic. We have shared our insights and approach with multiple industry outlets including the BioWorld Report, the Empowered Patient Podcast and Forbes, who have featured Portage, our innovative drug development engine and our novel assets. In addition, we plan to have a presence at key investor conferences in late 2021.

To establish Portage as a leader in novel immunotherapy development, we have proactively taken actions necessary to reach new milestones, beginning with our listing on Nadsaq. To date, we have increased financial resources and attracted new investments with over $29 million raised since our March 31 year end, including $2.6 million through the implementation of an At-The-Market facility (ATM) and our recent financing of $26.5 million in late June 2021. These financings are the first with formal biotech institutional support and provide us with sufficient cash runway to advance our iNKT agonists and other assets through multiple data milestones and other value-driving catalysts over the next 18-24 months.