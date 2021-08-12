checkAd

Lone Star Pharmaceuticals Joins the Council of Pharmacy Executives and Suppliers

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Lone Star Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Texas SBA Certified Woman Owned Business, announced today it has joined the Council of Pharmacy Executives and Suppliers, also known as CPES, as a distinguished Corporate Member. Joining the CPES reflects Lone Star Pharmaceuticals' core mission of delivering the pharmaceutical products, supplies, and devices that a customer needs in the fastest and most reliable way. In addition, CPES membership will help Lone Star Pharmaceuticals maintain an open communication channel with some of the industry's leading agents and create access to invaluable educational resources.

"We are delighted to become the newest members of the CPES," said Lavon McKitrick, CEO at Lone Star Pharmaceuticals. "With over 35 years of experience delivering critical supplies to our clients, Lone Star Pharmaceuticals recognizes the importance of the forum CPES provides for open dialogue between healthcare executives and equipment suppliers. We look forward to being an active participant in that dialogue for years to come."

CPES is a division of the Institute of Healthcare Executives and Suppliers. CPES is an educationally-based organization and is structured to facilitate education between both health providers and suppliers. This exclusive organization of suppliers, executives and medical leaders provides an opportunity for key industry stakeholders like Lone Star Pharmaceuticals to be best prepared to meet the needs of the challenging and dynamic future of the healthcare industry.

For over 35 years, Lone Star Pharmaceuticals has been at the forefront of emerging trends in the healthcare industry, delivering pharmaceuticals on time to more than 2,500 medical facilities across the United States and boasting one of the best sourcing networks in the industry. Lone Star Pharmaceuticals is proud of its rapid response throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring its clients were supplied with the necessary PPE equipment to protect their staff and patients.

ABOUT LONE STAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Dallas-Fort Worth-based Lone Star Pharmaceuticals opened its doors in 1981 to quickly and reliably provide North Texas companies with hard-to-find medical supplies and devices, RX pharmaceuticals and IV fluids. The company is licensed for distribution in 45 states. Lone Star Pharmaceuticals fills the need for specific supply shortages when first-tier distributors have depleted their supplies. For more information, visit their website at lonestarpharmaceuticals.com.

Media Contact: 
Matthew Matyjek 
TrizCom PR on behalf of Lone Star Pharmaceuticals 
Matthew@trizcom.com
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell/Text: 202-999-9455

