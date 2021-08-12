Ørsted Falls 3% as Low Wind Speeds Impacted Earnings; Kepler Says Buy Autor: PLX AI | 12.08.2021, 13:56 | 16 | 0 | 0 12.08.2021, 13:56 | (PLX AI) – Ørsted shares fell 3% after an earnings miss caused by low wind speeds in the quarter. Orsted kept its full-year EBITDA guidance of DKK 15-16 billion, but now expects it in the low part of the range due to low wind speeds during the first … (PLX AI) – Ørsted shares fell 3% after an earnings miss caused by low wind speeds in the quarter. Orsted kept its full-year EBITDA guidance of DKK 15-16 billion, but now expects it in the low part of the range due to low wind speeds during the first … (PLX AI) – Ørsted shares fell 3% after an earnings miss caused by low wind speeds in the quarter.

Orsted kept its full-year EBITDA guidance of DKK 15-16 billion, but now expects it in the low part of the range due to low wind speeds during the first half of the year

Unless wind speeds are weak in Europe forever, it hardly matters, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation and DKK 1,200 price target

Today's result is a non-event if we assume normal wind speeds in the future, Kepler said

The investment thesis lies only in the Group's growth prospects and steady progress is being made here, Kepler said



