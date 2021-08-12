Ørsted Falls 3% as Low Wind Speeds Impacted Earnings; Kepler Says Buy
(PLX AI) – Ørsted shares fell 3% after an earnings miss caused by low wind speeds in the quarter. Orsted kept its full-year EBITDA guidance of DKK 15-16 billion, but now expects it in the low part of the range due to low wind speeds during the first …
- (PLX AI) – Ørsted shares fell 3% after an earnings miss caused by low wind speeds in the quarter.
- Orsted kept its full-year EBITDA guidance of DKK 15-16 billion, but now expects it in the low part of the range due to low wind speeds during the first half of the year
- Unless wind speeds are weak in Europe forever, it hardly matters, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation and DKK 1,200 price target
- Today's result is a non-event if we assume normal wind speeds in the future, Kepler said
- The investment thesis lies only in the Group's growth prospects and steady progress is being made here, Kepler said
