Allied Esports Surpasses 13 Million Live Views and 7 Million Unique Views With 24-Hour Twitch Content Strategy

In addition, Allied Esports has added four over-the-top (OTT) streaming services for distribution of its tournament content through its previously announced agreement with streaming workflow platform MuxIP.

Allied Esports , a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), today announced that its 24-hour programming schedule on Twitch, featuring Allied Esports-produced tournaments and exclusive original content, has generated 13.4 million live views and 7.6 million unique views since its debut in November 2020. Allied Esports also added 46,752 Twitch followers during that time.

“The market for esports content is growing rapidly, and we are all-in on delivering our popular tournament broadcasts to fans across a diverse set of digital platforms,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “As the past several months have proven, gaming fans want to watch competitive, high-quality content and with weekly productions across multiple continents, we have the ability to grow our distribution library and reach new audiences quickly and broadly.”

Allied Esports’ around-the-clock Twitch programming includes a wide selection of recent and classic Allied Esports event broadcasts from North America and Europe. Highlights include online and LAN community competitions such as Knockdown! featuring Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Frags featuring Fortnite and the Strafe Series featuring VALORANT; top-tier competition from the Legend Series and other professional tournaments; and original high-profile event productions, including Ninja Vegas ’18 and PlayTime with KittyPlays.

More than 250 hours of competition broadcasts from HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas and international online tournaments are now available on the Allied Esports channel on OTT platforms RAD.Live, AiryTV, FreebieTV and KlowdTV, joining previously announced streaming services Herogo, RiverTV and SportsTribal.

Featuring events like the VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series, the Allied Esports Vegas Minor featuring Rainbow Six Siege and the Allied Esports Odyssey VALORANT Ignition Series, the OTT tournament content includes multi-day, head-to-head matchups between some of the most recognized esports organizations in the world such as G2, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Liquid and more.

To watch Allied Esports content, fans can subscribe to Twitch.tv/AlliedEsports and search for the Allied Esports channel on select OTT platforms.