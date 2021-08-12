checkAd

Veritone “AI Object Notation” Media Type Simplifies the Storage and Transmission of Cognitive AI Data

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, today announced that the Veritone-invented AI Object Notation (AION) has been registered as a standard internet media type for the storage and transmission of cognitive AI data by the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA). Veritone expects the publicly available AION media type, which simplifies AI development and deployment, will increase enterprise adoption of aiWARE and accelerate the deployment of AI-powered solutions by MLOps and ModelOps teams.

  • The media type is application/vnd.veritone.aion+json
  • The official file extension is .aion as well as .json
  • The specification can be found on the IANA Media Types list (search for “Veritone”)

Enterprise AI Leaders responsible for IT, MLOps, ModelOps, ML, Data Science, or Digital Transformation spend significant time, money, and resources building and deploying bespoke AI models, each with different vendor APIs, in order to extract information and insight from hard-to-reach unstructured content such as video, images, audio, text, and data. Veritone has solved this API diversity problem through the formalization of a unifying, standard way to describe any object or data discovered by AI cognition.

“AI Object Notation provides a universal way to access AI models, so whether vendor A, B, or C is used for speech transcription, for example, developers need only develop integrations once and will have access to all the models,” said Al Brown, senior vice president of Engineering at Veritone.

Unlike other AI platforms or point solutions that require programming to only their AI models, aiWARE enables developers to program to this single media type across hundreds of best-of-breed, ready-to-deploy AI models from many vendors--accelerating time to value and requiring no re-programming when underlying model APIs change.

"AI Object Notation reflects our commitment to a true AI operating system that accelerates the operationalization of AI and ML across the enterprise," said Chad Steelberg, Veritone CEO. "With the recent public registration of this cognitive AI media type, developers can trust Veritone to make their lives easier with a universal way to program to any AI model deployed on the aiWARE platform or anywhere this media type is used."

