Osprey Technology Acquisiton Corp. Announces Registration Statement Effectiveness

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Osprey”) (NYSE: SFTW), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Osprey’s registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the previously announced merger (the “Business Combination”) of a subsidiary of Osprey and Blacksky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as of August 11, 2021.

Osprey also announced that it will hold the special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on September 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET to, among other things, allow its stockholders to vote to approve the proposed Business Combination with BlackSky. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Once the Business Combination is complete, Osprey is expected to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange with its common stock and warrants trading under the new ticker symbol “BKSY” and “BKSY.W” respectively.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.

Osprey is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that was established as a collaboration between investment firms HEPCO Capital Management, led by Jonathan and Edward Cohen, and JANA Partners, led by Barry Rosenstein and with its SPAC initiative led by JANA Partner David DiDomenico, who serves as Osprey’s CEO, President, and Director. Osprey was formed to consummate a transaction with one or more transformative companies that have developed innovative software delivery platforms. For more information visit www.osprey-technology.com.

About BlackSky Holdings, Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of data elements daily from its constellation as well as a variety of space, IoT, and terrestrial-based sensors and data feeds. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky’s monitoring service, Spectra AI, is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing. BlackSky’s global monitoring is available via a simple subscription and requires no IT infrastructure or setup. For more information visit www.blacksky.com.

