Osprey Technology Acquisiton Corp. Announces Registration Statement Effectiveness

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Osprey”) (NYSE: SFTW), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Osprey’s registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the previously announced merger (the “Business Combination”) of a subsidiary of Osprey and Blacksky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as of August 11, 2021.

Osprey also announced that it will hold the special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on September 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET to, among other things, allow its stockholders to vote to approve the proposed Business Combination with BlackSky. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Once the Business Combination is complete, Osprey is expected to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange with its common stock and warrants trading under the new ticker symbol “BKSY” and “BKSY.W” respectively.