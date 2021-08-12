Can-Fite Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company with a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that bind specifically to the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR), addressing cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 5,000,000 of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (ADSs) (or ADS equivalents in lieu thereof), at an effective purchase price of $2.00 per ADS, in a registered direct offering. Can-Fite has also agreed to issue and sell to the investor, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,000,000 ADSs. Each ADS represents thirty (30) ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.25 per share, of Can-Fite. The offering is expected to close on or about August 16, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The warrants will have an exercise price of $2.00 per ADS and will be exercisable at any time upon issuance and will expire three (3) years following the effectiveness of an initial resale registration statement registering the ADSs issuable upon the exercise of the warrants.

The gross proceeds from the offering (without taking into account any proceeds from any future exercises of warrants issued in the concurrent private placement), before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be $10.0 million. Can-Fite intends to use the net proceeds for funding research and development and clinical trials and for other working capital and general corporate purposes.

The ADSs and the ADSs equivalents (but not the warrants or the ADSs underlying the warrants) are being offered by Can-Fite pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-249063) originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 25, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on October 9, 2020. The offering of the ADSs and the ADSs equivalents is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the ADSs and the ADSs equivalents being offered will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.