Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Anheuser-Busch as Alcoholic Beverage Sponsor for the Highway 77 Music Festival

Concert goers will enjoy Anheuser-Busch as part of the day-long festival while listening to some of the most exciting names in country music perform at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium located on the campus of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls. The Highway 77 Music Festival takes place on Sunday, September 12 and will feature performances by Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Eric Paslay, Tyler Farr and others. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased by clicking here .

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced that America's best-loved brewery, Anheuser-Busch, will serve as an official alcoholic beverage sponsor for one of the biggest country music concerts of the summer – the Highway 77 Music Festival.

“Anheuser-Busch is an iconic brand and our partnership will truly add to the guest experience at the Highway 77 Music Festival,” said Erica Muhleman, Executive Vice President of New Business Development/Marketing & Sales for HOFV. “There is nothing that symbolizes American culture more than country music and Anheuser-Busch, so it only makes sense that we bring the two together for one of the most anticipated events of the summer.”

As the Highway 77 Music Festival’s alcoholic beverage sponsor, Anheuser-Busch will be providing the first 100 concert attendees situated in the Bud Light Seltzer RedZone, located on the field in front of the stage, with complimentary Bud Light Seltzer koozies, t-shirts and hats. Furthermore, throughout the month of August, Anheuser-Busch will be hosting a sweepstakes to engage with consumers around the Festival. To enter the sweepstakes, click here. The Grand Prize winner will receive a Bud Light cooler, hat, t-shirt, two festival tickets and a complimentary night’s stay at the DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown.

Anheuser-Busch stated, “We at Anheuser-Busch are extremely excited to partner with HOFV and support the Highway 77 Music festival in September. Our brewery has a long history in Canton, and we cannot wait to welcome back live music fans into Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.”

