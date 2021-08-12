checkAd

Avance Gas - Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Second Quarter of 2021

Bermuda, 12 August 2021 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: "AGAS"), will on Thursday 19 August 2021 release its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 15:00 (CEST). The webcast can be accessed at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com.

Dial-in details are:
+44 (0) 2071 928338 (UK and International), +16467413167 (US) and +47 21563015 (Norway). Please quote the confirmation code ﻿9893329.  Phone lines will open 10 minutes  before the conference call.

For further queries, please contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO.
Tel: +47 22 00 48 29
Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships and six Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q4 2021, Q1 2022, Q4 2022 and Q1-Q4 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





