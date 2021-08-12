checkAd

Revive Confirms No Material Undisclosed Information

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (Frankfurt:31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, announces that its management is not aware of any undisclosed material information relating to the Company that may be contributing to the recent increase in its trading activity.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. Through its subsidiary Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

For more information please contact:

Michael Frank
Chief Executive Officer
Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Tel: 1 888 901 0036
Email: mfrank@revivethera.com
Website: www.revivethera.com 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





