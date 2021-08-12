checkAd

Tower 68 Financial Advisors Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 14:11  |  36   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that the team at Tower 68 Financial Advisors, led by founder and CEO Ken South, has launched a new independent practice through affiliation with LPL Financial’s Strategic Wealth Services (SWS) model designed to support the unique needs of breakaway advisors. The team reported having served approximately $550 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Oppenheimer.

South, who spent his teen years as an ocean lifeguard at Tower 68 in Newport Beach, Calif., started his career in the financial services industry in 1985 before founding his solo practice in 2006. He is now joined at Tower 68 Financial Advisors by Chief Operating Officer Steve Arcos and an experienced operational support team. They take pride in personally managing and handpicking portfolios, which are customized to fit each client’s personality and needs. South, who teaches stocks and bonds to high school senior economics students, also implements financial education and coaching within the practice to help clients understand the big picture of their finances.

In choosing a name for their new practice, South and the team recognized the parallels between lifeguards and financial professionals. He said, “As a former lifeguard, no one knew that beach as well as I did. It was my job to protect people and keep them from harm’s way. That’s what we do as advisors—we take care of our clients and do what’s right for their financial futures.”

After substantial research and due diligence, the team turned to LPL to help elevate the client experience and take their practice to the next level. “LPL provides our clients with an incredibly robust online experience. The simplified, intuitive technology gives clients the tools and resources they need to be able to view their entire portfolio and easily upload information,” South said. “My team also believes that LPL’s trading platform is second to none. We can manage trades with complete objectivity, allowing us to put our clients’ best interests at the forefront of everything we do.”

Committed support from LPL Strategic Wealth Services
“We’re also excited about the depth of dedicated support provided by the SWS model,” South said. “We’ve built great relationships with LPL’s SWS staff, who we consider an extended part of our team, and they provide strategic coaching and expertise in areas that are not my core competencies.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tower 68 Financial Advisors Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that the team at Tower 68 Financial Advisors, led by founder and CEO Ken South, has launched a new independent practice through affiliation with LPL …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Toll Brothers Acquires StoryBook Homes, a Privately-Held Homebuilder in Las Vegas
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
WRAP Reports Hillsborough Sheriff Department Purchases BolaWrap Devices Following Successful Pilot ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board