Tower 68 Financial Advisors Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that the team at Tower 68 Financial Advisors, led by founder and CEO Ken South, has launched a new independent practice through affiliation with LPL Financial’s Strategic Wealth Services (SWS) model designed to support the unique needs of breakaway advisors. The team reported having served approximately $550 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Oppenheimer.



South, who spent his teen years as an ocean lifeguard at Tower 68 in Newport Beach, Calif., started his career in the financial services industry in 1985 before founding his solo practice in 2006. He is now joined at Tower 68 Financial Advisors by Chief Operating Officer Steve Arcos and an experienced operational support team. They take pride in personally managing and handpicking portfolios, which are customized to fit each client’s personality and needs. South, who teaches stocks and bonds to high school senior economics students, also implements financial education and coaching within the practice to help clients understand the big picture of their finances.

In choosing a name for their new practice, South and the team recognized the parallels between lifeguards and financial professionals. He said, “As a former lifeguard, no one knew that beach as well as I did. It was my job to protect people and keep them from harm’s way. That’s what we do as advisors—we take care of our clients and do what’s right for their financial futures.”

After substantial research and due diligence, the team turned to LPL to help elevate the client experience and take their practice to the next level. “LPL provides our clients with an incredibly robust online experience. The simplified, intuitive technology gives clients the tools and resources they need to be able to view their entire portfolio and easily upload information,” South said. “My team also believes that LPL’s trading platform is second to none. We can manage trades with complete objectivity, allowing us to put our clients’ best interests at the forefront of everything we do.”

Committed support from LPL Strategic Wealth Services

“We’re also excited about the depth of dedicated support provided by the SWS model,” South said. “We’ve built great relationships with LPL’s SWS staff, who we consider an extended part of our team, and they provide strategic coaching and expertise in areas that are not my core competencies.”