Demant Falls on Profit Taking as BofA Reiterates Underperform Autor: PLX AI | 12.08.2021, 14:07 | 31 | 0 | 0 12.08.2021, 14:07 | (PLX AI) – Demant fell 5% despite beating earnings consensus and upgrading guidance as traders took profits after a strong recent share price move, analysts said. Demant half year earnings were higher on both revenue and EBITOutlook FY EBIT was … (PLX AI) – Demant fell 5% despite beating earnings consensus and upgrading guidance as traders took profits after a strong recent share price move, analysts said. Demant half year earnings were higher on both revenue and EBITOutlook FY EBIT was … (PLX AI) – Demant fell 5% despite beating earnings consensus and upgrading guidance as traders took profits after a strong recent share price move, analysts said.

Demant half year earnings were higher on both revenue and EBIT

Outlook FY EBIT was raised to DKK 3,150-3,450 million from DKK 3,000-3,300 million and organic growth was raised to 26-30% from 24-28%

Demant's report was better than expected, but the share gained markedly in 2021 and the valuation assumes an especially positive scenario, Sydbank said, maintaining a hold rating on the stock

Demant had a nice first half, but we reiterate our underperform rating on Demant given concerns around valuation and hearing aid regulation in the US, Bank of America said

Consensus is already nearly close to the new guidance: BofA



