Demant Falls on Profit Taking as BofA Reiterates Underperform

Autor: PLX AI
12.08.2021, 14:07   

(PLX AI) – Demant fell 5% despite beating earnings consensus and upgrading guidance as traders took profits after a strong recent share price move, analysts said. Demant half year earnings were higher on both revenue and EBITOutlook FY EBIT was …

  • (PLX AI) – Demant fell 5% despite beating earnings consensus and upgrading guidance as traders took profits after a strong recent share price move, analysts said.
  • Demant half year earnings were higher on both revenue and EBIT
  • Outlook FY EBIT was raised to DKK 3,150-3,450 million from DKK 3,000-3,300 million and organic growth was raised to 26-30% from 24-28%
  • Demant's report was better than expected, but the share gained markedly in 2021 and the valuation assumes an especially positive scenario, Sydbank said, maintaining a hold rating on the stock
  • Demant had a nice first half, but we reiterate our underperform rating on Demant given concerns around valuation and hearing aid regulation in the US, Bank of America said
  • Consensus is already nearly close to the new guidance: BofA


