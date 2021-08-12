First Solar Commits to Science-Based Emissions Targets, Net Zero Emissions by 2050

The science-based targets further the company’s previous 2021 GHG intensity reduction target, which was achieved three years in advance of its commitment. These new targets are in line with international efforts to limit the global temperature rise to below two degrees Celsius and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Scope 1 accounts for direct GHG emissions from company-owned and controlled resources, while Scope 2 accounts for indirect GHG emissions from the generation of purchased electricity consumed by the company.

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced a commitment to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 20 percent by 2028, relative to its emissions in 2020. It has also committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

Every year, First Solar products deployed globally are displacing more than ten times the amount of greenhouse gas emissions the company emits through its global operations and supply chain, assuming average worldwide irradiance and grid electricity emissions. The company’s advanced photovoltaic (PV) modules feature the industry’s smallest carbon and water footprints, and fastest energy payback time.

“As this week’s report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change showed, we need to treat the threat of climate change with a sense of urgency and do more than simply our part to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy,” said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer, First Solar. “The solar industry is on the forefront of the fight against climate change and has a responsibility to lead by example. While First Solar’s technology addresses the need to decarbonize the global energy portfolio with ultra-low carbon solar, today, we’re stepping up and pledging to reduce our already-low emissions to zero by 2050.”

This commitment is a continuation of First Solar’s progress. Since 2008, company-wide GHG emissions intensity decreased by approximately 77% as a result of increased module efficiency, manufacturing throughput, and capacity utilization, decreased emissions intensity of purchased grid electricity, along with energy conservation and low carbon initiatives. In 2020, the company’s GHG emissions intensity decreased by 31% compared to 2019 primarily due to the greater throughput and enhanced energy efficiency of its Series 6 module manufacturing process.