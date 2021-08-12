checkAd

Zurich Insurance Gains Over 4% After Earnings Beat; BofA Reiterates Buy

Autor: PLX AI
12.08.2021, 14:14  |  28   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Zurich Insurance shares gained more than 4% after the company beat earnings expectations and Bank of America reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock.

  • (PLX AI) – Zurich Insurance shares gained more than 4% after the company beat earnings expectations and Bank of America reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock.
  • The results demonstrate the pricing environment remains attractive and the company is growing, Bank of America said
  • Margin expansion continues to come through strongly, which should address investor concerns around pricing sustainability and claims inflation: BofA
  • BofA has a price target of CHF 425 for Zurich Insurance
Wertpapier


