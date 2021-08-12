Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Zurich Insurance Gains Over 4% After Earnings Beat; BofA Reiterates Buy (PLX AI) – Zurich Insurance shares gained more than 4% after the company beat earnings expectations and Bank of America reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock. The results demonstrate the pricing environment remains attractive and the company …



