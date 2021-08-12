Zurich Insurance Gains Over 4% After Earnings Beat; BofA Reiterates Buy
(PLX AI) – Zurich Insurance shares gained more than 4% after the company beat earnings expectations and Bank of America reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock. The results demonstrate the pricing environment remains attractive and the company …
- (PLX AI) – Zurich Insurance shares gained more than 4% after the company beat earnings expectations and Bank of America reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock.
- The results demonstrate the pricing environment remains attractive and the company is growing, Bank of America said
- Margin expansion continues to come through strongly, which should address investor concerns around pricing sustainability and claims inflation: BofA
- BofA has a price target of CHF 425 for Zurich Insurance
