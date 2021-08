Zurich Insurance Gains Over 4% After Earnings Beat; BofA Reiterates Buy Autor: PLX AI | 12.08.2021, 14:14 | 28 | 0 | 0 12.08.2021, 14:14 | (PLX AI) – Zurich Insurance shares gained more than 4% after the company beat earnings expectations and Bank of America reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock. The results demonstrate the pricing environment remains attractive and the company … (PLX AI) – Zurich Insurance shares gained more than 4% after the company beat earnings expectations and Bank of America reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock. The results demonstrate the pricing environment remains attractive and the company … (PLX AI) – Zurich Insurance shares gained more than 4% after the company beat earnings expectations and Bank of America reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock.

The results demonstrate the pricing environment remains attractive and the company is growing, Bank of America said

Margin expansion continues to come through strongly, which should address investor concerns around pricing sustainability and claims inflation: BofA

BofA has a price target of CHF 425 for Zurich Insurance



