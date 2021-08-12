checkAd

ABVC BioPharma Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 14:27  |  22   |   |   


Clinical Trials Continue Despite COVID-19 Restrictions 

Fremont, CA, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ABVC Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, central nervous system (CNS), and ophthalmology, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.  

  •  Revenues.We generated $31,441 and $226,513 in revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively; and incurred $646 and $4,236 in cost of sales for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The decrease in revenues was mainly due to the impact of COVID-19 onto our CDMO business sector.   
  •  Operating Expenses.  Our operating expenses have increased by $650,010, or 46%, to $2,066,310 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, from $1,416,290 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Such increase in operating expenses was mainly due to the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses.

Our selling, general and administrative expenses and stock-based compensation increased by $430,224, or 34%, mainly due to the increase in company’s marketing and up-list related expenses.

Our research and development expenses increased by $219,796 or approximately 158% primarily because of new service agreements signed with vendors during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

  • Other Income (Expense). Our other expense was $77,005 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $1,038,688 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The change was principally caused by the decrease in impairment loss of $944,204 during the quarter, and increase in interest income and rental income, as well as decreasing loss on investment in equity securities, while deducted from decrease in net other income.

Interest income was $10,722 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $9,350 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase of $1,372, or approximately 15%, was primarily due to the interest income for various related-party loans.

Loss on investment in equity securities was $53,591 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $109,656 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease of $56,065, or approximately 51%, was primarily due to the loss on investment in BioFirst. 

Other income and government grant income totaled $162 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $170,179 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease of $170,017, or approximately 100%, was primarily due to the tax refund for greenlight project recorded in the first half year of 2020.  

  • Net Loss. As a result of the above factors, our net loss was $2,052,956 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $2,184,057 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing a decrease of $131,101, or 6%.

“In spite of elevated COVID-19 restrictions, we were pleased to make significant clinical study progress during Q2 with respect to Vitargus, our medical device, and MDD for Cancer Patients, our depression medicine for cancer patients,” said Dr. Howard Doong, ABVC BioPharma’s chief executive officer.“For example, we identified three potential trial sites and principal investigators in Australia to conduct further clinical trials of Vitargus beginning in Q4 of this year, the data of which may be included in the pivotal trial phase required by the US FDA to obtain marketing approval. And, in connection with our medicine addressing depression for cancer patients, MDD for Cancer Patients, we submitted all necessary protocol documents to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center that we believe will enable them to issue their final approval to initiate clinical trial Phase I/II for this drug before the end of 2021.” 

Dr. Doong continued, “We also took steps during the quarter to expand our patent protection for our medicines that address MDD andAttention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorderby applying for additional patents in both the United States and China that include the results of the Phase II human trials for these medicines.”

Subsequent to the quarter, the company completed a public offering of 1,100,000 units, consisting of 1,100,000 shares of its common stock, Series A Warrants to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares of common stock at $6.30 per share and Series B Warrants to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares of common stock at $10.00 per share, resulting in net proceeds to ABVC BioPharma of $6,021,585, after deducting the underwriting commissions and offering expenses payable by us. We intend to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund clinical trials and for working capital and general business purposes. In addition, while we have not entered into any agreements, commitments or understandings relating to any significant transaction, we may use a portion of the net proceeds to pursue acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic transactions.

The Company's common stock began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on August 3, 2021,under the ticker symbol "ABVC". 

About ABVC Biopharma
ABVC Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its licensed technology to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of the clinical development process at world-famous research institutions (such as Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center). The company has an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus) under development.
Disclaimer
Clinical trials are in early stages, and there is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investments may be speculative and illiquid, and there is a risk of complete loss. 
Forward-Looking Statements
Clinical trials are in early stages, and there is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact:

Andy An – Chief Financial Officer
765-610-8826
andyan@ambrivis.com

ABVC BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

   
 June 30, 
2021 		    December 31,
2020 		 
    (Unaudited)        
ASSETS            
Current Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 924,841     $ 4,273,208  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents     732,163       728,163  
Accounts receivable, net     297,024       159,712  
Accounts receivable - related parties, net     145,475       143,435  
Due from related parties     710,257       696,255  
Inventory, net     -       -  
Prepaid expense and other current assets     817,889       172,193  
Total Current Assets     3,627,649       6,172,966  
                 
Property and equipment, net     511,747       514,834  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     1,636,436       1,772,747  
Goodwill, net     -       -  
Long-term investments     1,095,751       1,190,727  
Deferred tax assets     1,912,356       1,790,597  
Prepaid expenses – noncurrent     119,985       119,315  
Security deposits     41,042       45,519  
Total Assets   $ 8,944,966     $ 11,606,705  
                 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 5,047     $ 23,044  
Short-term bank loans     1,634,500       1,629,000  
Short-term loan     100,000       100,000  
Notes payable     107,400       106,800  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     1,865,254       2,118,854  
Advance from customers     10,985       12,070  
Operating lease liabilities – current portion     337,170       316,178  
Due to related parties     315,676       288,445  
Convertible notes payable - related parties, current portion     -       250,000  
Total Current Liabilities     4,376,032       4,844,391  
Paycheck Protection Program loan payable     236,498       124,400  
Tenant security deposit     17,180       19,280  
Operating lease liability – noncurrent portion     1,299,267       1,456,567  
Convertible notes payable – noncurrent portion     2,500,000       2,500,000  
Total Liabilities     8,428,977       8,944,638  
                 
Equity                
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 authorized, nil shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 authorized, 24,470,526 and 24,420,526 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     24,470       24,420  
Additional paid-in capital     41,001,757       40,751,807  
Stock subscription receivable     (2,708,880 )     (3,160,360 )
Accumulated deficit     (28,742,458 )     (25,642,387 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     965,581       564,860  
Treasury stock     (9,100,000 )     (9,100,000 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity     1,440,470       3,438,340  
Noncontrolling interest     (924,481 )     (776,273 )
Total Equity     515,989       2,662,067  
                 
Total Liabilities and Equity   $ 8,944,966     $ 11,606,705  



ABVC BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Revenues   $ 31,441     $ 226,513     $ 294,591     $ 305,299  
                                 
Cost of revenues     646       4,236       1,891       8,195  
                                 
Gross profit     30,795       222,277       292,700       297,104  
                                 
Operating expenses                                
Selling, general and administrative expenses     1,231,692       1,277,133       2,399,287       2,430,022  
Research and development expenses     358,878       139,082       480,193       231,872  
Stock-based compensation     475,740       75       701,480       600  
Total operating expenses     2,066,310       1,416,290       3,580,960       2,662,494  
                                 
Loss from operations     (2,035,515 )     (1,194,013 )     (3,288,260 )     (2,365,390 )
                                 
Other income (expense)                                
Interest income     10,722       9,350       63,251       20,070  
Interest expense     (82,671 )     (140,525 )     (212,900 )     (272,042 )
Rent income     53,331       5,249       58,198       10,480  
Rent income – related parties     800       1,200       2,400       2,400  
Impairment loss     -       (944,204 )     -       (944,204 )
Investment loss     -       (38,937 )     -       (38,937 )
Gain/Loss on foreign exchange changes     (5,758 )     8,656       (4,807 )     8,658  
Gain/Loss on investment in equity securities     (53,591 )     (109,656 )     (101,382 )     (180,067 )
Other income     162       170,179       233       176,501  
Government grant income     -       -       124,400       -  
Total other expenses     (77,005 )     (1,038,688 )     (70,607 )     (1,217,141 )
                                 
Loss before provision income tax     (2,112,520 )     (2,232,701 )     (3,358,867 )     (3,582,531 )
                                 
Provision for income tax     (59,564 )     (48,644 )     (110,588 )     (89,212 )
                                 
Net loss     (2,052,956 )     (2,184,057 )     (3,248,279 )     (3,493,319 )
                                 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests     (81,390 )     (334,760 )     (148,208 )     (396,484 )
                                 
Net loss attributed to ABVC and subsidiaries     (1,971,566 )     (1,849,297 )     (3,100,071 )     (3,096,835 )
Foreign currency translation adjustment     364,581       (10,568 )     400,721       (17,019 )
Comprehensive loss   $ (1,606,985 )   $ (1,859,865 )   $ (2,699,350 )   $ (3,113,854 )
                                 
Net loss per share:                                
Basic and diluted   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.16 )
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                
Basic and diluted     24,421,082       19,488,168       24,420,804       19,486,355  



ABVC BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
(UNAUDITED)

    2021     2020  
Cash flows from operating activities            
Net loss   $ (3,248,279 )   $ (3,493,319 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation     5,869       21,599  
Stock based compensation for nonemployees     701,480       600  
Gain/Loss on investment in equity securities     101,382       180,067  
Government grant income     (124,400 )     -  
Other non-cash income and expenses     -       (5,886 )
Investment loss     -       983,141  
Deferred tax     (111,388 )     (92,062 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable     (137,312 )     (39,845 )
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and deposits     (219,020 )     20,091  
Decrease (increase) in due from related parties     (12,346 )     (438,174 )
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable     (17,997 )     (16,183 )
Increase (decrease) in notes payable     -       51,240  
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities     201,591       736,046  
Increase (decrease) in advance from others     (1,085 )     836  
Increase (decrease) in due to related parties     4,427       44,778  
Net cash used in operating activities     (2,857,078 )     (2,047,071 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities                
Net proceeds from sale of investment     -       33,300  
Prepayment for equity investment     (421,974 )     -  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     (421,974 )     33,300  
                 
Cash flows from financing activities                
Issuance of common stock for private placement     -       1,697,051  
Issuance of common stock for stock-based compensation     -       493,480  
Proceeds from short-term loan     -       100,000  
Proceeds from short-term borrowing from third parties     -       31,850  
Proceeds from short-term borrowing from related parties     -       71,688  
Repayment of convertible notes     (306,836 )     -  
Proceeds from long-term loans     236,498       124,400  
Repayment of long-term bank loans     (4,396 )     (263,362 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     (74,734 )     2,255,107  
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     9,419       4,590  
                 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     (3,344,367 )     245,926  
                 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash                
Beginning     5,001,371       160,443  
Ending   $ 1,657,004     $ 406,369  
                 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flows                
Cash paid during the year for:                
Interest expense paid   $ 69,623     $ 59,812  
Income taxes paid   $ -     $ -  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ABVC BioPharma Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Clinical Trials Continue Despite COVID-19 Restrictions  Fremont, CA, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - ABVC Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Northland Power Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Toll Brothers Acquires StoryBook Homes, a Privately-Held Homebuilder in Las Vegas
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
WRAP Reports Hillsborough Sheriff Department Purchases BolaWrap Devices Following Successful Pilot ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board