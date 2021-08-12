checkAd

Kaizen Approach Transforms Security With Citrix Secure Access Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Applications, data and people are the most valued assets of any organization and must be protected at all costs. But security can’t get in the way of work getting done. It’s a delicate balancing act. As a leading provider of security consulting services to government and commercial customers, Kaizen Approach recognizes this. And the firm is adjusting its playbook to better manage it. Leveraging cloud-delivered digital workspace and secure access solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), Kaizen has created a modern security framework through which it can help itself – and its clients - deliver a simple, secure work experience that empowers employees to work when, where and how they want while keeping their information and devices safe.

Changing the Game

“Work has fundamentally changed, and security needs to change with it,” said Melissa McCoy, Chief Technology Officer, Kaizen. “Employees aren’t coming into the office every day to connect to the corporate network. Instead, they are working from anywhere. And they expect to be able to connect to the resources they need to get things done – wherever they happen to be. It is critical that companies provide this flexibility to keep them productive and engaged, but it can’t come at the expense of security.”

Moving to the Cloud

How is Kaizen delivering on this? By moving to the cloud and leveraging solutions from Citrix to secure all the tools, apps, content, and devices that employees need and prefer to use and deliver them in a simple experience that can be customized to fit their personal preferences and evolving work styles. Among the solutions Kaizen has embraced: Citrix Workspace, Citrix ShareFile, Citrix Secure Workspace Access, and Citrix Analytics for Security.

“We had a desire to put most of our IT in the cloud being a small company, and we naturally gravitated towards a company that we felt had good fundamentals when it comes to security and reliability,” McCoy said.

Simplifying the Experience

Using Citrix Workspace, Kaizen has created one digital workspace where all its important applications can be securely accessed. And leveraging Citrix Secure Workspace Access, it provides a Zero Trust architecture so that employees can securely and easily access these applications and collaborate to do their best work.

Citrix Secure Workspace Access is a VPN-less solution that delivers zero trust access and SSO to corporate web and SaaS applications for managed, unmanaged and BYO endpoints, giving end users flexibility and choice while improving the overall security.

Wertpapier


