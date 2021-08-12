Ciena Announces Reporting Date and Web Broadcast for Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) expects to announce its fiscal third quarter financial results on Thursday, September 2, 2021 before the open of the financial markets. The press release will be available on Ciena’s website at www.ciena.com.

In conjunction with the announcement, Ciena will post an additional set of supporting materials to the Quarterly Results page of the Investor Relations section of its website. Ciena’s management will then host a live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern accessible via www.ciena.com.