Exela Technologies Named “Hot Vendor” by Aragon Research Inc.

Vendors selected for the “Hot Vendor” report are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a leading provider of Business Process Automation solutions, today announced that its Smart Office Suite has been included in the list of “Hot Vendors” in the Workflow and Content Automation (WCA) report by Aragon Research, Inc.

Exela’s Smart Office Suite of products includes a host of next-generation solutions like Digital Mail Room, Intelligent Document Processing, Smart Lockers, DrySign Digital Signature Platform and Contactless Entry and Exit modules. By utilizing patented automation technologies, Exela Smart Office provides a seamless user experience for visitors and employees in every workplace, along with dynamic insights and control.

“Innovation is the cornerstone of any successful digital transformation initiative, and Exela is proud to be at the forefront. We believe that being recognized as a “Hot Vendor” in Workflow and Content Automation Solutions, showcases our digital-first approach in allowing enterprises to be nimble and resilient in tough market conditions,” said Srini Murali, Exela’s President, Americas, & APAC.

“Exela technologies uses an innovative approach to automate both people and content processes,” says Aragon CEO and Lead Analyst, Jim Lundy. “This makes them one to evaluate in the post-COVID digital workplace scenarios.”

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 18,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner

