abercrombie kids Renews “Kind Crew” Digital Series for Second Season

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- abercrombie kids, a brand in the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) portfolio, has renewed its popular “Kind Crew” digital series for a second season, which is available now exclusively on Nickelodeon’s YouTube channel. The series continues to help inspire young people to make the world a more compassionate, understanding and kind place. It will feature a new cast of four phenomenal kids as well as special guests who can speak to important topics at hand – such as returning to school, how to leverage your uniqueness as your “superpower” and more.

Season 2 of the popular digital series will discuss anxiety about going back to school and more, available now on Nickelodeon’s YouTube channel

Created in partnership with Nickelodeon and produced by Velocity, ViacomCBS’s branded content studio, the second season of the Kind Crew builds on its popular first season, which encouraged healthy conversations on topics such as addressing racism and the importance of voting. This year’s season aims to continue to support kids and empower them to discuss their feelings during times of change.

“We’re so proud to bring the Kind Crew back for a second season, and to continue to provide a space for kids and their families to discuss topics that impact kids’ daily lives,” said Carey Krug, SVP of Marketing at Abercrombie & Fitch. “We have all had to learn how to navigate this new ‘normal,’ which for kids, means returning to school while feeling a mix of joy and anxiety, particularly for those who were not physically in school last year. We hope the second season of the Kind Crew inspires kids to both share their feelings and support one another as we head back to school this year.”

In addition to appearing on the YouTube series, throughout the season, the new Kind Crew cast will engage with fellow kids via social media posts on their own channels and the abercrombie kids’ brand accounts. This year’s Kind Crew cast is made up of four kids who are nothing short of awesome: Keedron Bryant (@keedronbryant), Ava Clarke (@theavaclarke), Merrick Hanna (@merrickhanna) and Pressley Hosbach (@pressleyhosbach).

To meet the new Kind Crew cast and hear what they have to say about going back to school plus their own superpowers, watch the first two episodes of season 2 on Nickelodeon’s Youtube channel. And to keep up with all the kindness, make sure to follow abercrombie kids’ on Instagram at @abercrombiekids.

ABOUT ABERCROMBIE KIDS

A global specialty retailer of quality, comfortable, made-to-play favorites, abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better everything.

abercrombie kids is a brand in the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) portfolio and is sold through more than 230 stores worldwide (includes Abercrombie & Fitch) and www.abercrombiekids.com globally.

