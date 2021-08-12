Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Technology Division Announces Successful Preliminary Flower Testing of Its HyGrO Technology

Halcyon Hemp conducted a 21-day preliminary study of the effect of HyGrO water on extending the longevity of cut flowers. The flowers used in this study were stock roses, carnations and gladiolas, provided by Campbell’s Flowers, one of the most reputable floral outlets in Colorado. From the results, photos, and observations made in this study, the company concluded that water produced using HyGrO’s patent-pending technology could increase the shelf life of cut flowers, reduce the bloom rate, and potentially reduce waste in the floral industry.

Due to the positive preliminary results obtained at the completion of this study, management is now pursuing a larger-scale study to implement HyGrO water technology with a commercial-scale professional flower producer to study the effects of the technology on additional varieties, obtain a predictable outcome, and prove the technology, which will assist management in its rollout strategy.

Click here to view the report: Preliminary Flower Test Report

Robert “Bo” DuBose, CEO of HyFrontier Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, “There are no words to properly express my shock and excitement at these results. The idea came from HyFrontier’s VP of Sales and Support, Martin Lorenz, who is an experienced master grower and connected within the ornamental flower agricultural sector. I would like to extend a special thanks to the owners of Campbell’s Flowers - Zach and Travis - for obliging Martin to run this test through their facility. The pictures and comments we received absolutely speak for themselves, and this represents an entirely new avenue for HyGrO. Following this test, Martin further engaged with the largest distributor of cut flowers in Colorado, and we are now testing close to 100 ornamental sets, in which we plan to prove the benefits of HyGrO and obtain a true standardized outcome on each flower variety. Additionally, moving forward, we will be testing essentially every type of ‘cut plant’ that is watered in the produce department at grocery stores. Our entire team is elated for the possibility to see other key ways we can not only help provide higher yields but to also improve shelf life at the retailer so customers can enjoy fresher and longer lasting flowers at home.”