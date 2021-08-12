checkAd

Verizon customers get AMC+ on us, adding to suite of entertainment perks offered

Buy a phone1 or sign up for Fios Home Internet2 to get up to 12 months of AMC+ on Verizon. Sign up to get early access to the final season of The Walking Dead.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is giving customers yet another way to enjoy their favorite shows and iconic series on America’s most reliable network³, adding AMC+ to an already unrivaled slate of entertainment options Verizon customers can select to enjoy at no added cost. Starting today, new Fios customers at all speeds, or customers who purchase a smartphone on a new line with select Verizon Unlimited plans, can receive up to 12 months of AMC+ — the streaming home of hit shows like The Walking Dead and exclusive content from Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films and BBC America — on us.

“Enhancing the way that fans enjoy their beloved content is at the center of what we do at Verizon,” says Erin McPherson, Head of Content Partnerships at Verizon. “Adding up to 12 months of AMC+ on us to our robust set of content offerings is just one more way we’re able to give our customers unique experiences, like getting to see the new season of the iconic AMC show, The Walking Dead, and the wealth of other acclaimed content that AMC+ offers, all on us.”

AMC+ delivers early access to its original content, so eligible Verizon customers will soon be able to see the final season of The Walking Dead premiere on AMC+ on August 15, one week before it appears on television. Only Verizon offers new home Internet or select wireless customers 12 months of AMC+ so fans can watch epic shows and award-winning series at no additional cost.

"Verizon has been a great and valued partner over the years, and we are pleased to now extend that partnership to our new premium streaming bundle, AMC+," said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX). "Over the last year, we have seen tremendous interest in AMC+ from consumers and our distribution partners, and the launch of this new partnership with Verizon couldn't be better timed, with the premiere of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead later this month and a truly spectacular lineup of original programming coming later this year and in 2022."

