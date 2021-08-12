Millrock Enters Into Exploration Agreement Concerning Apex Gold Project, Southeast Alaska

Highlights



Millrock has executed an agreement with Coeur Explorations, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc. concerning claims controlled by Millrock at the Apex gold project, located approximately 70 kilometers from Juneau in Southeast Alaska.

Coeur Explorations may exercise an option to earn a 100% interest in the claims through staged payments and exploration expenditures.

Upon earning 100% interest, a Net Smelter Returns royalty with an advanced minimum royalty provision and buyback option will be granted to Millrock.

Initial exploration is underway; drill permits have been approved.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Coeur Explorations, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur”), concerning the Apex gold project in Southeast Alaska. The project is located on Chichagoff Island, three kilometers north of the village of Pelican and 70 kilometers southwest of Juneau, Alaska.

Millrock President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented: “We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Coeur Explorations and will work diligently with their exploration team to explore the claims. From historic documents, we know that high-grade gold ore was previously mined, but there has never been a single exploratory hole drilled. It seems likely that the known high-grade gold-bearing quartz veins will continue along strike and in the down-dip direction. The claims have been completely dormant since the 1980s. We’ll start with surface geochemical sampling and detailed structural mapping this year and look to drill in 2022.”

The Apex project targets high-grade, mesothermal, gold-bearing quartz vein deposits. The claims cover the former-producing Apex and El Nido gold mines which operated intermittently from the 1920s through to the 1940s and reportedly produced approximately 34,000 ounces of gold by underground mining methods. Nearly 1,200 meters of workings on four levels were used to extract ore (United States Geological Survey Alaska Resource Data File). Ore was hand-cobbed and milled on site. Surface exploration was done by WGM Inc. in the 1980s, but no drilling was done and the property has been dormant since. Millrock secured an option on the core claim group in 2016 from Apex El Nido Gold Mines Inc. Subsequently, Millrock staked surrounding lands, compiled information, and secured drilling permits. At surface, above the caved portal to the Apex Mine, a swarm of quartz veins can be observed over a width of more than 200 meters. Within the swarm, four thicker veins were the subject of the historic mining efforts. Geological and geochemical features suggest the vein system has continuity along strike to the northeast beneath Cann Creek, toward the tidewater of Lisianski Inlet, two kilometers away. The gold-bearing vein system has never been drill tested along strike or below the historic workings.