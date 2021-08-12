checkAd

Millrock Enters Into Exploration Agreement Concerning Apex Gold Project, Southeast Alaska

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

Highlights

  • Millrock has executed an agreement with Coeur Explorations, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc. concerning claims controlled by Millrock at the Apex gold project, located approximately 70 kilometers from Juneau in Southeast Alaska.
  • Coeur Explorations may exercise an option to earn a 100% interest in the claims through staged payments and exploration expenditures.
  • Upon earning 100% interest, a Net Smelter Returns royalty with an advanced minimum royalty provision and buyback option will be granted to Millrock.
  • Initial exploration is underway; drill permits have been approved.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Coeur Explorations, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur”), concerning the Apex gold project in Southeast Alaska. The project is located on Chichagoff Island, three kilometers north of the village of Pelican and 70 kilometers southwest of Juneau, Alaska.

Millrock President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented: “We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Coeur Explorations and will work diligently with their exploration team to explore the claims. From historic documents, we know that high-grade gold ore was previously mined, but there has never been a single exploratory hole drilled. It seems likely that the known high-grade gold-bearing quartz veins will continue along strike and in the down-dip direction. The claims have been completely dormant since the 1980s. We’ll start with surface geochemical sampling and detailed structural mapping this year and look to drill in 2022.”

The Apex project targets high-grade, mesothermal, gold-bearing quartz vein deposits. The claims cover the former-producing Apex and El Nido gold mines which operated intermittently from the 1920s through to the 1940s and reportedly produced approximately 34,000 ounces of gold by underground mining methods. Nearly 1,200 meters of workings on four levels were used to extract ore (United States Geological Survey Alaska Resource Data File). Ore was hand-cobbed and milled on site. Surface exploration was done by WGM Inc. in the 1980s, but no drilling was done and the property has been dormant since. Millrock secured an option on the core claim group in 2016 from Apex El Nido Gold Mines Inc. Subsequently, Millrock staked surrounding lands, compiled information, and secured drilling permits. At surface, above the caved portal to the Apex Mine, a swarm of quartz veins can be observed over a width of more than 200 meters. Within the swarm, four thicker veins were the subject of the historic mining efforts. Geological and geochemical features suggest the vein system has continuity along strike to the northeast beneath Cann Creek, toward the tidewater of Lisianski Inlet, two kilometers away. The gold-bearing vein system has never been drill tested along strike or below the historic workings.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Millrock Enters Into Exploration Agreement Concerning Apex Gold Project, Southeast Alaska Highlights Millrock has executed an agreement with Coeur Explorations, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc. concerning claims controlled by Millrock at the Apex gold project, located approximately 70 kilometers from Juneau in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual game studio Ruby Games
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
WRAP Reports Hillsborough Sheriff Department Purchases BolaWrap Devices Following Successful Pilot ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board