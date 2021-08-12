Sugarmade Updates Recent Acquisition of Cannabis Cultivation Property

Lemon Glow Property Capable of Estimated 64 Tons in Annual Cannabis Flower Production

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) (“Sugarmade,” “SGMD,” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the vertically integrated cannabis marketplace based in California, is pleased to provide current and prospective shareholders with an update on its recent acquisition, Lemon Glow Company, Inc. (“Lemon Glow”), which included all of Lemon Glow’s assets, interests, property, and rights, including six-hundred-forty (640) acres of real estate (the “Property”) located in Lake County, California, outside of the Commercial Cannabis Cultivation Exclusion Zones.

As described in the Company’s Form 8-K filing produced this week, the Company filed a Current Report on Form 8-K on May 17 disclosing its Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) by and between Carnaby Spot Bay Corp, a California corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“Merger Sub”), Lemon Glow Company, a California corporation and Ryan Santiago (the “Shareholder Representative”) on May 12, 2021, pursuant to which, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub would merge with and into Lemon Glow, with Lemon Glow being the surviving corporation (the “Merger”).

The Company further disclosed that, on May 14, 2021, the closing of the Merger (the “Closing”) occurred in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement on May 14, 2021, and that the Merger was consummated on May 14, 2021 by the filing of a Certificate of Merger with the Secretary of State of the State of California, which was duly filed on May 14, 2021, at which time, the Merger became effective (the “Effective Time”).

Subsequently, on May 25, 2021, the Company filed an Amendment on Form 8-K/A (“Amendment No. 1”) to the Original Form 8-K to disclose that, on May 20, 2021, the Company received a notification from Secretary of State of the State of California stating that the Company’s May 14th Certificate of Merger filing had been rejected due to certain technical deficiencies in the filing. In response, the Company disclosed in Amendment No. 1 that on May 24, 2021, the parties to the Merger Agreement entered into an Amendment to the Merger Agreement, which contained certain immaterial amendments to the original Merger Agreement in response to the comments from the Secretary of State of California received by the Company in connection with its original Certificate of Merger filing on May 14, 2021. On May 25, 2021, the Company re-filed with the Secretary of State of California for the Closing of the Merger.