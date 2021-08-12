checkAd

Sugarmade Updates Recent Acquisition of Cannabis Cultivation Property

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 14:30  |  41   |   |   

Lemon Glow Property Capable of Estimated 64 Tons in Annual Cannabis Flower Production

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) (“Sugarmade,” “SGMD,” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the vertically integrated cannabis marketplace based in California, is pleased to provide current and prospective shareholders with an update on its recent acquisition, Lemon Glow Company, Inc. (“Lemon Glow”), which included all of Lemon Glow’s assets, interests, property, and rights, including six-hundred-forty (640) acres of real estate (the “Property”) located in Lake County, California, outside of the Commercial Cannabis Cultivation Exclusion Zones.

As described in the Company’s Form 8-K filing produced this week, the Company filed a Current Report on Form 8-K on May 17 disclosing its Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) by and between Carnaby Spot Bay Corp, a California corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“Merger Sub”), Lemon Glow Company, a California corporation and Ryan Santiago (the “Shareholder Representative”) on May 12, 2021, pursuant to which, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub would merge with and into Lemon Glow, with Lemon Glow being the surviving corporation (the “Merger”).

The Company further disclosed that, on May 14, 2021, the closing of the Merger (the “Closing”) occurred in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement on May 14, 2021, and that the Merger was consummated on May 14, 2021 by the filing of a Certificate of Merger with the Secretary of State of the State of California, which was duly filed on May 14, 2021, at which time, the Merger became effective (the “Effective Time”).

Subsequently, on May 25, 2021, the Company filed an Amendment on Form 8-K/A (“Amendment No. 1”) to the Original Form 8-K to disclose that, on May 20, 2021, the Company received a notification from Secretary of State of the State of California stating that the Company’s May 14th Certificate of Merger filing had been rejected due to certain technical deficiencies in the filing. In response, the Company disclosed in Amendment No. 1 that on May 24, 2021, the parties to the Merger Agreement entered into an Amendment to the Merger Agreement, which contained certain immaterial amendments to the original Merger Agreement in response to the comments from the Secretary of State of California received by the Company in connection with its original Certificate of Merger filing on May 14, 2021. On May 25, 2021, the Company re-filed with the Secretary of State of California for the Closing of the Merger.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sugarmade Updates Recent Acquisition of Cannabis Cultivation Property Lemon Glow Property Capable of Estimated 64 Tons in Annual Cannabis Flower ProductionNEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) (“Sugarmade,” “SGMD,” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Novozymes reaches a strategic milestone in the implementation of its strategy with a significant ...
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Media Central Corporation Announces That Creator News Is Live
Toll Brothers Acquires StoryBook Homes, a Privately-Held Homebuilder in Las Vegas
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
WRAP Reports Hillsborough Sheriff Department Purchases BolaWrap Devices Following Successful Pilot ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board