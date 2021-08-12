checkAd

XpresSpa Group Announces Agreement with 98point6 as the Treat Partner for Virtual Care

The Treat Care App will provide on-demand, virtual care services for travelers

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced an agreement with 98point6, an on-demand virtual primary care provider, to provide services for the new Treat Care app. The Treat Care app will soon be available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and will offer travel health and wellness content, access to board-certified health professionals, a travel wallet to store health records and more.

“This partnership with a telehealth industry leader, 98point6, will allow us to fuel an important component for one of the key features of our new app launch later this month,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO. “The Treat Care app will allow customers to securely communicate and video chat with providers instantly from anywhere at any time.”

98point6 is an on-demand, text-based primary care service that delivers personalized diagnosis, treatment and consultation to patients across the country. 98point6 board-certified physicians will consult with Treat Care app users and diagnose and treat hundreds of conditions through secure in-app messaging and video conferencing. This service will be one of the benefits for Treat Members.

“Our mission is to ensure everyone has access to quality, affordable and convenient primary care no matter where they are,” said Robbie Cape, CEO and co-founder of 98point6. “This partnership provides travelers using Treat peace of mind that no matter where they’re headed, they will have access to the highest quality care from a board-certified physician from the convenience of a mobile device.”

About 98point6

Founded in 2015, 98point6 is pioneering a new approach to primary care. By pairing AI and machine learning with board-certified physicians, our vision is to make primary care more accessible and affordable, leading to better health. We meet consumers where they are by offering private, text-based diagnosis and treatment via a mobile app. For employers, health plans, health systems and retail partners, 98point6 increases primary care utilization among those not actively or appropriately engaged in their health—enabling earlier medical intervention and reducing overall cost of care. For more information about 98point6, visit www.98point6.com.

