Orgenesis to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021

GERMANTOWN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, August 19 at 8:00 am ET. Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021

Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42366

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Orgenesis, and to watch Orgenesis' presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) in an affordable and accessible format at the point of care. The Orgenesis POCare Platform is comprised of three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network. Orgenesis identifies promising new therapies and leverages its POCare Platform to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat large numbers of patients at lowered costs through efficient, scalable, and decentralized production. The POCare Network brings together patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes and hospitals worldwide to achieve harmonized, regulated clinical development and production of the therapies. www.orgenesis.com

About SNN Network

SNN Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

IR contact for Orgenesis:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1021

Orgs@crescendo-ir.com

Media contact for Orgenesis:

Image Box Communications

Neil Hunter / Michelle Boxall

Tel +44 (0)20 8943 4685

neil@ibcomms.agency / michelle@ibcomms.agency

