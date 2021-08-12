checkAd

9 Meters Biopharma Provides Business Update and Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021

- Initiated Phase 2 VIBRANT study of vurolenatide for short bowel syndrome (SBS) in Q2; total stool output (TSO) is primary endpoint following FDA guidance -

- Expect Phase 2 data from VIBRANT in Q4 2021 -

- Acquired humanized anti-GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) monoclonal antibody from Lobesity -

- Current capital is sufficient to fund operations into 2023 -

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:NMTR) (the "Company") is a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases or unique GI biology, today provided an overview of its recent achievements and reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Key Business Highlights

  • In July, announced acquisition of humanized anti-GIP monoclonal antibody from Lobesity for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome
  • In June, announced the initiation of Phase 2 VIBRANT trial of vurolenatide for SBS
  • In May, received USAN approval to use the designated nonproprietary name vurolenatide for its long-acting GLP-1 agonist for SBS
  • In May, announced publication in Journal of Clinical Investigation describing successful use of larazotide for treating multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) resulting from COVID-19 infection
  • In April, announced that the Duke Clinical Research Institute will support Phase 2 VIBRANT trial in SBS
  • In April, announced a collaboration with Celiac Disease Foundation to support clinical trial enrollment in Phase 3 study, CeDLara, for larazotide in celiac disease
  • In April, closed a follow on offering with net proceeds of approximately $31.5 million to the Company
  • Cash as of June 30, 2021 of $64M is expected to provide sufficient cash runway into 2023 based on the current operating plan, inclusive of the recently announced Lobesity transaction

John Temperato, President & CEO of 9 Meters Biopharma, commented: "We continue to execute on our business plan and we anticipate to be able to release Phase 2 data with vurolenatide for SBS in Q4 of 2021. We are now well funded beyond the expected readouts of important data releases and anticipate continued momentum into 2022 and beyond."

