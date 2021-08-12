Pressure BioSciences New Eco-Friendly Agrochem Subsidiary Receives Over $1,000,000 in Orders in First Month of Operations

PBI Agrochem Integration into the Sales Channels of Its Planned Asset Acquisition of a Global, Environmentally Responsible Agrochem Company is Expected to Result in a Significant Q3 2021 ImpactSOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / …

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, and food & beverage industries, today announced that its newly-formed agrochemicals subsidiary - PBI Agrochem, Inc. - has received initial purchase orders for over $1M of eco-friendly agrochemical products for delivery in 2021. Just three weeks ago, the Company announced the formation of its new agrochemicals division in anticipation of the planned asset acquisition of a global agrochemicals products business focused on organically natural and environmentally responsible products.

PBI's President and CEO Richard T. Schumacher explained the fast development of early sales: "With integration planning for this acquisition well underway, PBI Agrochem placed an initial order for specialized, proprietary bulk material in July and began establishing U.S. warehousing, processing, and final product packaging facilities. Our objective was to insert PBI Agrochem into the supply chain and sales channels of our acquisition target, in order to capture early sales revenues that we believe could have an immediate, accretive impact upon PBI's overall operating results. These efforts have resulted in over $1M in 2021 customer orders for eco-friendly and effective agrochemical pest control and growth stimulant products."

Mr. Schumacher continued: "We anticipate that the delivery and booking for most of these orders will occur during the third quarter 2021. PBI investors who have followed and supported the Company through recent years understand that this new incremental revenue from PBI Agrochem represents a potential doubling (or more) of quarterly revenues, when added to sales of PBI's existing core products and services. With additional orders expected to arrive over the coming weeks and months, we believe Q4 2021 could substantially exceed the results of Q3 2021. Our new agrochem sales are expected to accelerate PBI's rapidly improving growth trajectory and should contribute substantially towards our planned transition to profitability by the end of 2022."