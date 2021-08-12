checkAd

American Battery Metals Corporation Applauds U.S. Senate for Passing Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Legislation Includes Heavy Emphasis on EVs and Green Industry Investments

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company" or "ABTC"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metal extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), applauds the U.S. Senate for passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which includes a heavy emphasis on electric vehicle and green energy industry investments.

"This legislation directly supports federal investments in battery recycling technologies to help build out the domestic supply chain of these critical materials," said American Battery Technology CEO Doug Cole. "Should the legislation pass the House of Representatives, we are poised and ready to support our energy transition to vehicle electrification."

Additionally, on August 5, President Biden signed an Executive Order which calls for 50% of new vehicles sold by 2030 to be zero emissions vehicles, such as EVs. This initiative would dramatically increase the sales of electric vehicles, a mode of transportation that is already rising in popularity. The administration's latest push would continue to increase the demand for the lithium-ion batteries that power them. This again emphasizes the critical need for additional infrastructure to create and support a secure and environmentally friendly U.S. battery supply chain to lessen our dependence on foreign suppliers.

"These historic infrastructure investments and policy objectives should provide a crucial boost to the production of critical minerals used to create the batteries needed for the electric vehicles, providing long overdue support to the country's lithium-ion battery recycling industry," said American Battery Technology Head of Policy Doug Hamilton.

Recycling is a key factor in strengthening and securing the U.S. critical mineral supply chain in the face of stiff and entrenched competition from countries such as China. Recapturing battery metals from the spent batteries of EVs and consumer electronics creates a circular economy. This platform is significantly more efficient and sustainable, as this process can reduce primary demand for these materials and keep these batteries out of landfills. ABTC's closed-loop hydro-based battery recycling platform is a leading example of how the industry can move forward, with the right support, to meet the country's needs in a sustainable and innovative manner. The U.S. needs to be proactive in its approach to and support of battery recycling. The Senate's passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and President Biden's new Executive Order mark two significant steps forward in that direction.

