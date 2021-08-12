checkAd

Asetek Falls 10% after Guidance Downgrade

(PLX AI) – Asetek shares fell 10% after the company missed earnings expectations and cut its full-year guidance. Asetek operating income outlook was revised to the range of $8 to $12 million (previously $11-$16 million), compared with $10.9 million …

  • Asetek operating income outlook was revised to the range of $8 to $12 million (previously $11-$16 million), compared with $10.9 million in 2020
  • The headwinds from a weakening USD/RMB and cost inflation have been larger than expected, SEB said
  • Opex was also higher than expected, driven by higher SG&A costs and a ramp-up in investment in the new business, leading to a big miss on Q2 EBIT
  • Gross margin was 42% for the second quarter, down from a record level 51% in the each of the same periods of 2020
  • The decline reflects a change in the mix of product shipments, increases in certain component costs due to the ongoing global component shortage, and a weaker U.S. dollar, according to Asetek


