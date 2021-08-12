Telekom Austria Buys 5G Spectrum in Croatia for EUR 14.1 Million Autor: PLX AI | 12.08.2021, 14:31 | 22 | 0 | 0 12.08.2021, 14:31 | (PLX AI) – Telekom Austria A1 Telekom Austria Group acquires 5G spectrum in Croatia.The spectrum auction in Croatia for the bands 700 MHz, 3.6 GHz and 26 GHz has been completedA1 Hrvatska has acquired spectrum of: 2x10 MHz in the 700 MHz band, 1x100 … (PLX AI) – Telekom Austria A1 Telekom Austria Group acquires 5G spectrum in Croatia.The spectrum auction in Croatia for the bands 700 MHz, 3.6 GHz and 26 GHz has been completedA1 Hrvatska has acquired spectrum of: 2x10 MHz in the 700 MHz band, 1x100 … (PLX AI) – Telekom Austria A1 Telekom Austria Group acquires 5G spectrum in Croatia.

The spectrum auction in Croatia for the bands 700 MHz, 3.6 GHz and 26 GHz has been completed

A1 Hrvatska has acquired spectrum of: 2x10 MHz in the 700 MHz band, 1x100 MHz in the 3.6 GHz band and 1x200 MHz in the 26 GHz band with a validity of 15 years for a total of EUR 14.1 million

The auction was held in SMRA (Simultaneous Multi-Round Auction) format Telekom Austria Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Telekom Austria Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer