Telekom Austria Buys 5G Spectrum in Croatia for EUR 14.1 Million

Autor: PLX AI
12.08.2021   

(PLX AI) – Telekom Austria A1 Telekom Austria Group acquires 5G spectrum in Croatia.The spectrum auction in Croatia for the bands 700 MHz, 3.6 GHz and 26 GHz has been completedA1 Hrvatska has acquired spectrum of: 2x10 MHz in the 700 MHz band, 1x100 …

  • (PLX AI) – Telekom Austria A1 Telekom Austria Group acquires 5G spectrum in Croatia.
  • The spectrum auction in Croatia for the bands 700 MHz, 3.6 GHz and 26 GHz has been completed
  • A1 Hrvatska has acquired spectrum of: 2x10 MHz in the 700 MHz band, 1x100 MHz in the 3.6 GHz band and 1x200 MHz in the 26 GHz band with a validity of 15 years for a total of EUR 14.1 million
  • The auction was held in SMRA (Simultaneous Multi-Round Auction) format
Wertpapier


